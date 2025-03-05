Mouthwatering Purple Paradise: Taco Bell Live Más LIVE Brings Futuristic Foodie Innovation To Fast Food To Announce 2025 New Menu Lineup

Taco Bell really knows how to throw a party!

On Tuesday, March 4, the Southern California based chain took to the Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, NY to host their second annual Live Más LIVE! After hosting their first keynote in Las Vegas last year, representatives of the brand admitted they really didn’t know what they were doing–but this time around, it was clear that they knew exactly the direction to go in to please their hoards of diehard fans.

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park emceed the event, letting the crowd in on just how much of a Taco Bell fan she’s been for her entire life. That same sentiment was echoed from every single person in the crowd, filling the room with audible “oooohs” and “ahhhhhhs” every time a new product was teased.

First, Taco Bell CEO Sean Tresvant took the stage to set the tone, promising a groundbreaking year centered around giving the brand’s biggest fans more ways to enjoy and customize their favorite menu items. Tresvant also surprised the in-person audience with an exclusive collab giveaway of custom hats in partnership with luxury fashion brand Siegelman Stable, which also dropped via the Taco Bell app for a limited time.

Next, Taco Bell’s Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews, brought fans in on the inner workings of their famous Test Kitchen, revealing some of the new menu items and flavors they’re hoping to make a reality. A lot of incredible ideas were talked about, but some of the dishes that got the biggest reaction from the crowd was the Short Rib Chile Relleno Burrito, Mexican Pizza Empanada, Queso Fundido Rolled Chicken Taquitos, and a Salted Caramel & Toffee Cream Empanada Bite.

Matthews also teased a myriad of new sauces, something the brand has really been leaning into over the past few years. Taco Bell is working with Brooklyn-born condiment brand Bushwick Kitchen on a new sauce, Weak Knees Fire; They’re also collaborating with Zab’s to create a new sauce—Zab’s Hot Ranch—that takes the flavors that Zab’s is known for and adding Taco Bell’s Spicy Ranch sauce.

Adding to their affinity for the color purple, the brand also unveiled a new Purple Chile Sauce: A rich purple sauce so spicy, it required signing a waiver to taste it at Live Más LIVE.

To cap off the evening, Taco Bell CMO, Taylor Montgomery revealed the lineup of every menu item rolling out in the 2025 calendar year, though he cautioned that the releases are subject to change. Among the exciting innovations introduced was a feature called Fan Style, an in-app functionality that allows fans to customize, name and share their unique Taco Bell customization with friends, family and other fans.

Montgomery also announced MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA MIDNIGHT, a sweet and refreshing blast of passionfruit flavor combined with the familiar tropical lime flavor of Baja Blast to perfectly complement any Taco Bell meal. This is the first time Taco Bell has released a new flavor of Baja Blast since their original two decades ago.

The company also announced that its new Live Más Café in San Diego, California is set to offer a diverse range of 30 unique beverages, including Agua Refrescas, Churro Chillers, Dirty MTN DEW BAJA BLAST Dream Soda, specialty coffees, and more. Montgomery insisted that they plan to open many more of the beverage-based cafes soon, though no exact timeline was given.

Check out the entire 2025 lineup of new menu items after the flip: