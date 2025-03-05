Mouthwatering Purple Paradise: Taco Bell Live Más LIVE Brings Futuristic Foodie Innovation To Fast Food To Announce 2025 New Menu Lineup

Taco Bell Live Más LIVE Brings Futuristic Foodie Innovation To Fast Food
Taco Bell really knows how to throw a party!
On Tuesday, March 4, the Southern California based chain took to the Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, NY to host their second annual Live Más LIVE! After hosting their first keynote in Las Vegas last year, representatives of the brand admitted they really didn’t know what they were doing–but this time around, it was clear that they knew exactly the direction to go in to please their hoards of diehard fans.
Emily in Paris star Ashley Park emceed the event, letting the crowd in on just how much of a Taco Bell fan she’s been for her entire life. That same sentiment was echoed from every single person in the crowd, filling the room with audible “oooohs” and “ahhhhhhs” every time a new product was teased.
First, Taco Bell CEO Sean Tresvant took the stage to set the tone, promising a groundbreaking year centered around giving the brand’s biggest fans more ways to enjoy and customize their favorite menu items. Tresvant also surprised the in-person audience with an exclusive collab giveaway of custom hats in partnership with luxury fashion brand Siegelman Stable, which also dropped via the Taco Bell app for a limited time.
Next, Taco Bell’s Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews, brought fans in on the inner workings of their famous Test Kitchen, revealing some of the new menu items and flavors they’re hoping to make a reality. A lot of incredible ideas were talked about, but some of the dishes that got the biggest reaction from the crowd was the Short Rib Chile Relleno Burrito, Mexican Pizza Empanada, Queso Fundido Rolled Chicken Taquitos, and a Salted Caramel & Toffee Cream Empanada Bite.
Matthews also teased a myriad of new sauces, something the brand has really been leaning into over the past few years. Taco Bell is working with Brooklyn-born condiment brand Bushwick Kitchen on a new sauce, Weak Knees Fire; They’re also collaborating with Zab’s to create a new sauce—Zab’s Hot Ranch—that takes the flavors that Zab’s is known for and adding Taco Bell’s Spicy Ranch sauce.
Adding to their affinity for the color purple, the brand also unveiled a new Purple Chile Sauce: A rich purple sauce so spicy, it required signing a waiver to taste it at Live Más LIVE.
To cap off the evening, Taco Bell CMO, Taylor Montgomery revealed the lineup of every menu item rolling out in the 2025 calendar year, though he cautioned that the releases are subject to change. Among the exciting innovations introduced was a feature called Fan Style, an in-app functionality that allows fans to customize, name and share their unique Taco Bell customization with friends, family and other fans.
Montgomery also announced MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA MIDNIGHT, a sweet and refreshing blast of passionfruit flavor combined with the familiar tropical lime flavor of Baja Blast to perfectly complement any Taco Bell meal. This is the first time Taco Bell has released a new flavor of Baja Blast since their original two decades ago.
The company also announced that its new Live Más Café in San Diego, California is set to offer a diverse range of 30 unique beverages, including Agua Refrescas, Churro Chillers, Dirty MTN DEW BAJA BLAST Dream Soda, specialty coffees, and more. Montgomery insisted that they plan to open many more of the beverage-based cafes soon, though no exact timeline was given.
Check out the entire 2025 lineup of new menu items after the flip:
- Luxe Cravings Boxes: Stepping up its unmatched value offers, Taco bell introduced the $5, $7 and $9 Luxe Cravings Boxes earlier this year aligning with Taco Bell’s mission to deliver more flavor, more choices and more value for every fan.
- Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu: Taco Bell is turning up the heat with the Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu, a bold new twist on its fan-favorite slow-roasted Cantina Chicken. Featuring the all-new Caliente Sauce, made with red jalapeños for the prefect balance of spice and flavor, this limited-time menu brings fiery excitement to fan favorite items. The Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu is also coming to menus in Canada locations.
- Rewards Members were able to score a Caliente Cantina Chicken taco for $1 in the app through Tuesday Drops for a limited time after the Caliente Cantina Chicken menu was announced.
- Decades Menu: After bringing back nostalgic fan favorites last year, the brand is going to do it again with products that were on menus in the early 2000s and 2010s, including the Cool Ranch Doritos® Locos Tacos and Double Decker Taco.
- Fan Style: Whether it’s adding guacamole and fiesta strips to a Cantina Chicken Burrito or swapping tomatoes for pico de gallo in a Crunchwrap Supreme, Taco Bell fans will have the opportunity to influence Taco Bell’s menu with “Fan Style,” an in-app functionality that allows fans to customize, name and share their unique Taco Bell customization with friends, family and other fans. The brand is looking at ways to give fans rewards points when someone orders their customized order, more details to come later this year.
- Grilled Cheese Burrito with Shredded Beef: Everything fans love about the Grilled Cheese Burrito now featuring shredded beef.
- Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa: The Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa is a bold twist on the fan-favorite Cheesy Street Chalupa, continuing Taco Bell’s ode to the street with game-changing upgrades from the outside-in: cheddar baked into the shell, a layer of crispy cheese toasted on the outside for the perfect crunch, and a brand-new Chile Lime Crema Sauce that brings a punch of flavor. It’s packed with street-inspired flavors fans love, with their choice of slow-roasted chicken or marinated grilled steak, topped with diced onions and cilantro, and served in pairs of two.
- Crispy Chicken: Crispy Chicken Nuggets are coming back after making a splash on menus in late 2024. In addition to a la carte options, there will also be Crispy Chicken Burritos and Tacos hitting menus in U.S. and Canada locations this year alongside Avocado Ranch and Spicy Ranchero Sauce.
- Mike’s Hot Honey® Diablo Sauce: Taco Bell teams up with Mike’s Hot Honey® to create the bold and spicy Mike’s Hot Honey® Diablo sauce, heading to menus later this year with Crispy Chicken Nuggets.
- Flamin’ Hot® Burrito: An all-new burrito featuring nacho cheese sauce, Flamin’ Hot® Fritos®, reduced-fat sour cream, seasoned beef and NEW Flamin’ Hot® Rice wrapped in a warm tortilla.
- Steak and Queso Cruchwrap Sliders: While the Crunchwrap Supreme has seen many innovations over the years, its signature balance of crunch, cheese, and flavor is fully realized in the newest Crunchwrap innovation. The perfectly portable sliders elevate the iconic menu item with grilled marinated steak, creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and a mini tostada wrapped up in a grilled flour tortillas and are served as a fun-sized pair of 2 alongside the perfect dipping component: Green Chile Queso. Steak and Queso Crunchwrap Sliders are also hitting menus in Canada locations.
- Rolled Poblano Quesadilla: Marinated steak or slow-roasted chicken plus poblano peppers rolled into one amazing quesadilla.
- Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros: Taco Bell and Milk Bar reunited at the end of February to bring fans a new limited-time, while supplies last dessert packed with big birthday energy; Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros! For this second culinary collab, fans received the ultimate treat experience with every bite of the warm and crispy churros filled with Milk Bar’s iconic birthday cake frosting and topped with festive sprinkles and sugar. Available now in the U.S. in addition to Canada locations, while supplies last.
- MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA MIDNIGHT™: A sweet and refreshing blast of passionfruit flavor combined with the familiar tropical lime flavor of Baja Blast to perfectly complement any Taco Bell meal. This beverage is only available at Taco Bell restaurants.
- Quesocrisp Taco: An all-new taco with a shell made out of crispy cheese.
