'Love & Marriage Huntsville' Midseason Finale

OWN’s top-rated reality hit, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, is back with a new episode Saturday, and we’ve got an exclusive clip of Martell and Marsau agreeing to end their beef—for now.

Source: Love & Marriage: Huntsville / OWN

As previously reported, the milestone tenth season returned Saturday, July 19, and continues to shake the table with fresh faces, fiery confrontations, and emotional growth in Huntsville, Alabama.

Love & Marriage Huntsville Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from Saturday’s new episode airing at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN, Marsau and Martell sit down after eviscerating each other.

The (former?) friends have been feuding over Martell’s claims that Marsau is a cheater and that his wife, Tisha, hooked up with one of Martell’s friends.

Marsau fired back by insulting Martell, saying he’s “better than him,” while Martell escalated the drama by having his fianceé, Arionne Curry, help him interview a woman he claimed Marsau cheated with.

Now they’re trying to find common ground.

“I got a way to stop this, I’ve found a resolution,” says Marsau. “Stop talking sh** about me.”

Martell looks shocked and fires back:

“Okay, what about you?!” he asks.

“I only say things about you in retaliation,” says Marsau. “I only!”

Marsau then suggests:

“I sincerely hope that you decide that you want to have a conversation with your fiancée and suggest in that conversation, ‘Hey, maybe we should leave Marsau and Tisha alone?’”

Martell counters:

“Only if you have that conversation with your wife about—let’s not mention Martell or his fiancée.”

Marsau reiterates that he has no intention of saying anything negative about Martell, and the two agree to end their beef.

In a confessional, however, Marsau keeps it real.

“I don’t have much faith that this ceasefire is going to continue, but at the same time, I’ll enjoy the peace while it lasts. The one person I’m not concerned about starting this whole thing up is me.”

Martell also shares his side.

“I do want peace as long as everybody else want peace. Because at the end of the day, it’s gonna be team Holt—and Arionne is team Holt.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Check out an official episode description below.

Maurice goads Marsau and Martell into meeting. Ken threatens to move out after he and Tricia hit a rough patch. Marsau spends time with Maci. Tricia vents to Sharon and Destiny. Martell and Marsau attempt to end their war of words.

A new episode of Love & Marriage Huntsville airs Saturday at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN