Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

Cardi B's boo is at the center of a paternity suit alleging that he welcomed a baby with InstaModel Lord Gisselle

Published on September 18, 2025

Is Stefon Diggs the drama? That question is swirling as Instagram model Aileen Lopera, also known as Lord Gisselle, has accused the NFL star of fathering her 5-month-old daughter, while Cardi B is currently pregnant with his child.

According to legal documents obtained by Page Six, Lopera filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 30, seeking to establish Diggs as the legal father of her daughter, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, born in April 2025.


The filing states that Diggs and Lopera were involved in an “intimate relationship,” and she is requesting full legal and physical custody of the child. Lopera is also asking the court to order Diggs to pay for pregnancy and birth-related expenses, as well as attorney fees.

Page Six reports that Diggs has acknowledged and responded to the paternity suit by requesting a DNA test to determine if he is the child’s father. In his filing, he acknowledged uncertainty about his biological connection to the infant but stated that, “should paternity be established, he plans to pursue shared custody. “

He is also asking that both he and Lopera be held responsible for parenting-related and legal expenses.

Diggs has not commented publicly on the paternity suit, but the Internet has weighed in with opinions, with some suggesting that the infant bears a strong resemblance to a wide receiver.



So far, Stefon and his girlfriend Cardi B are remaining mum on the paternity suit and instead gushing over each other on social media.

The Patriots player hopped in Cardi’s Instagram comments on Wednesday to praise his pregnant girlfriend while publicly proclaiming that he’s “team boy.”

“Proud of you for staying focused,” he wrote with a heart emoji in Cardi’s comments. “Thinking of Spanish names…right now. 100% team boy!” he added.

Cardi also responded, praising Stefon for motivating her with his work ethic.

“Thank youuu! You have motivated me so much seeing you get up every day at the crack of dawn and your discipline…I’ll never complain about being tired no more!” she wrote in the comments.

What do YOU think about Stefon Diggs’ paternity suit? Is he the drama?

