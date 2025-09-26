Candiace Dillard Bassett Talks ‘The Traitors’, ‘I’ve Cried The Blues’ Debut & #RHOP Reconnecting With Karen Huger–‘She Seemed Well’ [Exclusive]

She’s baaack! Between juggling baby bottles, Billboard charts, and backstage beams, Candiace Dillard Bassett is telling BOSSIP about surviving The Traitors, her “I’ve Cried the Blues” debut, and reconnecting with the Grand Dame Karen Huger after her headline-making release.

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

In just one year, the Real Housewives Of Potomac alum has welcomed her son, Jett (who’s already celebrating his first birthday), signed a new music deal with UnitedMasters, dropped her single “How Do You Live?,” prepped a holiday record, booked an anniversary concert for her debut Deep Space, and stepped onstage for the D.C. musical revival of “I’ve Cried The Blues.”

Source: Courtesy Of Humble Hill PR

This new take on the play, written by her Howard University classmate Dennis Williams, unfolds in the Jim Crow South through the lens of resilience, faith, and survival. Bassett stars as Miss Lilly, an ambitious nightclub singer in Arkansas chasing her shot at becoming the only female headliner at the King Biscuit Times.

“She is resilient, scrappy, and savvy,” Bassett told BOSSIP. “Her dream is to sing, and she’s willing to do whatever it takes. That rings very true to me personally as a singer and performer.”

For her, the story doubles as cultural testimony.

“We all have grandparents or relatives who lived through those times,” she reflected to Managing Editor Dani Canada. “This play feels like a family reunion; a reminder of how far we’ve come, but also how far we have to go.”

The role marks a career first, but also a personal milestone.

“To step into this kind of role now, as a new mom, feels like proof to myself that I can do both; be fully present as Jett’s mother and still accomplish the artistic goals I’ve set for myself.”

Motherhood has demanded new discipline.

“I’m home with him [Jett] most of the time,” she explained. “So when I leave for a performance or a recording session, I’m making sure Chris [Bassett] has everything he needs, the babysitter is lined up, and my mom — who flies in from Georgia every month — is on call. Parenthood was never meant to be done alone. It really does take a village.”

That balancing act is playing out in her music, too. Bassett calls her next project “intentional, transparent, and creatively free,” while her upcoming holiday single channels her love of tradition with an R&B polish.

“It’s a joyful record,” she said. “I wanted to create something that feels timeless but still me.” Candiace Dillard Bassett Talks First Full Performance Since Becoming A Mom, The Traitors

Last week, Bassett returned to the stage at Page Six’s inaugural VRT Awards, where she received the Magic Mic Award and sizzled the stage, drawing thunderous applause.

The event brought out some of reality TV’s brightest stars, from #RHOM’s Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton to #RHONJ’s Melissa and Joe Gorga, #RHOA’s Phaedra Parks, Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay, and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives standout Jessi Ngatikaura.

Amid the pink carpet, Cadillac-sponsored fanfare, and Golden Kettle awards, Bassett’s set of her biggest hits proved to be one of the evening’s show-stopping moments.

“It was a moment of truth,” she said. “My first full performance since giving birth. To get on that stage, knees oiled, dairy cut, all the singer things — it was about proving to myself that I still have it.”

Nearly five years after her debut, Deep Space, Bassett is also preparing for an anniversary concert in Washington, D.C., that is a true testament to her evolution.

“I’ve evolved as an artist and as a person,” she said. “I’m more fearless now, more willing to lean into my perspective and tell my truth.”

And if balancing motherhood, music, and theater weren’t enough, Bassett is heading to the Scottish Highlands for Season 4 of NBC’s The Traitors.

“I was nervous — my ministry is not outside,” she said, laughing. “We’re talking castles, bales of hay, mud everywhere. You’re cold, you’re tired, and you don’t know who to trust.”

She describes the experience as “paranoia meets strategy meets survival.” From the moment she arrived at Ardross Castle, Bassett was plunged into a game of secrets and suspicion.

“It’s psychological warfare,” she said. “Every time you sit down for breakfast, you’re looking around like, ‘Who wants me gone?’ It forces you to read body language in a way I never had before. You’re second-guessing smiles, side-eyes, even the way someone takes a sip of tea.”

For Bassett, the hardest part wasn’t the physical challenges but the emotional toll.

“You build friendships, you bond in these really intense moments, and then you wonder if it’s all a lie,” she told BOSSIP. I cried, I laughed, I cursed a few people out,” she admitted. “But it pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way. You really do find out what you’re made of.”

And while she won’t spoil outcomes, Bassett promises the drama will be worth it.

“Viewers are going to see me vulnerable, strategic, and maybe a little petty,” she teased. “I didn’t hold back.”

Candiace Dillard Bassett Talks #RHOP Reconnecting With Karen Huger

Bassett is equally effusive about supporting her close friend, The Grand Dame Karen Huger, whose release from jail has been a moment of relief and joy for #RHOP fans and Candiace alike.

Source: Shannon Finney / Getty

“I have spoken to her, and she’s doing well,” Bassett told BOSSIP. “She’s obviously focusing on her family. As much as I was beside myself for Karen, I was almost more worried for her children. I know Brandon, I know Rayvin, and I have a mom I love beyond all comprehension. I couldn’t imagine sitting knowing that my mother was in jail. It’s incomprehensible. I was really in prayer for her kids. So I’m so happy they have their mom back, regardless of the circumstances.”

She added,

“She served her time, and she was released early — which is a good thing. I’m glad she’ll be home for the holidays, able to recoup and rediscover herself. I heard Bravo cameras were rolling, so hopefully the public will get to see her release documented. She seemed well when I spoke to her. We talked about motherhood and kids. I’m just so happy she’s home and safe.”

If it sounds like a lot, it is, but this Potomac princess, who fans hope will return to Bravo, has never been afraid of doing it all. From reality TV to R&B charts to the theater stage to surviving the Scottish Highlands, she told BOSSIP she’s carving a path defined by artistry, resilience, and reinvention.

“Motherhood, music, acting; it’s all connected,” she said. “It’s about proving to yourself that you can hold all of it, even when it feels impossible. And still sing.” Source: Courtesy Of Humble Hill PR / Courtesy Of Humble Hill PR