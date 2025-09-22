Bars For Bae? Fans Think This New 21 Savage Lyric on Hunxho’s ‘If Only’ Confirms Coupledom With Latto

It looks like a new lyric from 21 Savage may have just confirmed a romance that fans have been speculating about for years. On a new track with Hunxho, the rapper dropped a line that many are convinced is a not-so-subtle shoutout to fellow Atlanta rapper, Latto. The long-standing rumors about Latto dating 21 Savage have now been reignited with what fans are calling a major receipt.

Source: Prince Williams/Arturo Holmes

This isn’t the first time the two artists have been at the center of romance rumors. As BOSSIP previously reported, speculation has been swirling since 2020, but the two have always kept it strictly professional in public, only attending the same events and sharing the stage at Latto’s headlining Birthday Bash performance. Their secret relationship was unofficially “blown” after they were spotted together on a “baecation” in St. Vincent, where they were seen stepping off a boat together looking pretty cozy. While the photos were blurry, they were the first public sighting of the two together, confirming what fans have long speculated.

Now, the couple’s quiet relationship is a little less quiet after 21 Savage dropped a telling lyric in his second verse on Hunxho’s new record, “If Only.” He raps, “I done fell in love with the cheetah print.” Social media was quick to connect the dots, as Latto is notoriously obsessed with the print, regularly rocking it in her wardrobe and even rapping about it herself.

Latto Dating 21 Savage Receipts Are In The Tattoos

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The “cheetah print” line from 21 Savage’s new song has fans convinced that the two are in a full-blown relationship. And if the cheetah print wasn’t enough proof, there’s always the tattoo receipts. As BOSSIP reported, fans had already “clocked” that Latto had inked her “rumored British boo’s real name (Shéyaa) behind her ear” in 2023. The following year, 21 Savage showed off a matching tattoo of Latto’s government name, Alyssa, behind his ear. The matching ink was a definite “case closed” for fans who were still on the fence. Not to mention Latto included a lyric in her collaboration with Nemzzz, seemingly referring to 21’s British heritage.

“Knew he was from UK when he got behind me stabbin’ it, aha/Cha-ne-ne’ jumbo flap, cost me ten thousand quid/In the A, they call me fine s**t, but the mandem say I’m leng,” she rapped.

Even with these public receipts, the couple has chosen to keep their relationship private, a decision that was highlighted by a restaurant incident on the island of St. Vincent. According to TheShadeRoom, the restaurant, which was seemingly in support of their relationship, put Latto on blast after 21 Savage posed in a photo with the staff. However, the restaurant made sure to defend themselves, saying that although she wasn’t in the pictures, she was still present at the restaurant, leading many to believe that the two are intentionally trying to keep a low profile.

The new lyrics, the matching tattoos, and the social media comments all point to Latto dating 21 Savage. It appears the couple is still committed to doing things on their own terms, staying private, and letting their art speak for itself.