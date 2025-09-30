Diddy Sentencing Update: Cassie’s Gut-Wrenching Letter & Prosecutors Push For 11 Years

Celebrity

Diddy Sentencing Update: Cassie’s Gut-Wrenching Letter

Published on September 30, 2025

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ day of reckoning is almost here, and things are looking grim for the Bad Boy mogul. Ahead of his Friday (October 3, 2025) sentencing in Manhattan, Cassie Ventura delivered a powerful victim impact letter that shook the courtroom. Prosecutors are pushing for 11 years, and the defense is working overtime to free Diddy quickly. Here’s what we know so far about Diddy’s sentencing.

In Cassie’s letter, she details years of abuse, manipulation, and control, making it clear she still fears retaliation if Diddy walks free.

“I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up,” she wrote in her three-page statement obtained by Rolling Stone.

According to ABC News, prosecutors aren’t pulling any punches as they have recommended 11 years behind bars for Diddy, saying his crimes were violent, unrepentant, and left survivors scarred for life. His lawyers, however, are calling that request “draconian” and pushing for a light sentence of about 14 months, according to Reuters.

With emotions high and Cassie’s words ringing in everyone’s ears, the big question is: how much time will the judge really give for Diddy’s sentencing?

Here’s everything we know so far:

Cassie’s Emotional Letter Ahead of Diddy’s Sentencing

Cassie’s three-page statement paints a disturbing picture of her time with Diddy. She claims he used drugs, violence, and threats to trap her in a decade of abuse, including weekly “freak offs” with escorts.

“For four days in May, while nine months pregnant, I testified in front of a packed courtroom about the most traumatic and horrifying chapter in my life,” she wrote in her letter to the publication. Cassie says she lives “as private and quiet as possible” now because she fears Diddy’s retaliation if he’s released.

Prosecutors Push For 11 Years

Federal prosecutors are not holding back. In their memo, they recommended 135 months (about 11 years) behind bars, calling Diddy “violent” and “unrepentant.” They cited his “decades of unchecked violence” and argued that while he dodged sex trafficking charges, the evidence proves he inflicted psychological, emotional, and physical damage for years.

The Defense Strategy

Diddy’s legal team is seeking a sentence of just 14 months. This is a sentence that would likely have him home by year’s end, thanks to time served. They call the 11-year recommendation “draconian,” arguing he shouldn’t be punished for charges he was acquitted of.

What’s Next for Diddy’s Sentencing

All eyes are on Judge Arun Subramanian, who will decide Diddy’s fate on Oct. 3. Will he side with prosecutors calling for accountability, or with the defense pleading for leniency? Either way, this sentencing marks a turning point for a man once seen as untouchable in entertainment.

