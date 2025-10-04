Here’s What Happened When Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Was Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Prison

Celebrity

Social Media Reacts To Diddy's Four-Year Prison Sentence

Published on October 4, 2025

After weeks of building suspense and eyebrow-raising letters on his behalf, Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in federal prison (followed by five years of supervised release) in a not-very-shocking verdict that inspired a series of now-viral court sketches currently trending across social media.

Following his highly publicized trial, prosecutors sought an 11-year, three-month prison term for his Mann Act conviction while the defense was trying for a 14-month sentence, which would amount to time served.

Interestingly, Combs, 55, was so certain he’d be going home that he reportedly scheduled ‘speaking engagements’ in Miami ahead of his expected release.

According to CNN, sentencing recommendations from the defense, prosecution, and probation departments differed tremendously.

As previously reported, Combs was convicted on two counts of transporting women for prostitution under the Mann Act, specifically for the transportation of former girlfriend Jane and the transportation of ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

Each charge carried a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Federal prosecutors were pushing for a sentence of more than 11 years, arguing that Combs physically and emotionally abused girlfriends and employees over the course of many years while showing no remorse for his actions.

His defense team, on the other hand, asked for no more than 14 months, including time already served. They strongly believed that the judge should disregard any testimony or evidence tied to charges Combs was acquitted of, including allegations that he coerced victims.

Naturally, the internet erupted with reactions to the sentence that ranged from baffled to completely unserious in the grand finale of an action-packed week.

What was your reaction to the sentencing? Do you think it should have been harsher? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sentencing on the flip.

