Surprise! Native Land Podcast Announces New Noteworthy Name To Inject Intelligent Insights Into The Internet’s Negro News

Native Land Podcast Announces addition of Bakari Sellers

Native Land Podcast Announces New Noteworthy Name To Inject Intelligent Insights Into The Internet's Negro News

Published on October 6, 2025

2024 iHeartPodcast Awards Presented By The Hartford Live At SXSW
Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

The Native Land Podcast consisting of BOSSIP-named “political analyst bae” Angela Rye, no-holds barred journalist Tiffany Cross, and former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has announced that they will no longer be a trio…because now they are a foursome!

Yesterday, Rye posted a cryptic Instagram caption that blew up the comments section and made the pod’s dedicated listeners very nervous.

We held our last show, as the three of us together, at @culturecon yesterday. I don’t know that I would have made it without this show. While I can’t wait for our respective next chapters and am so grateful to be able to cheer the fam on, I will forever cherish our journey.

Special shout out to @heartpodcast, our Reasoned Choice Family, @justcallmelolo, Lauren Hansen, Nik Harter, @chloee_pusha, everyone who assisted with production, all our partners, and of course, #NLPFam.

Cheers to New Beginnings. Thank you. #welcomehomeyall FOREVER

Panicked responses from the culture and the community’s most important activists, content creators, and movement personalities like Brittany Packnett Cunningham “LAST SHOW?! AIN’T NOBODY TOLD ME NOTHIN!!!”, Pastor Jamal Bryant “I object your honor!!!”, Tamika Mallory “What y’all talmbout? We need this show bad!!!!”, and Garrison Hayes “😢” began to pour in.

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Fortunately, the shock didn’t linger long as this morning, Native Land announced that lawyer, CNN political commentator, and former South Carolina House Rep. Bakari Sellers will be joining the big three to add his insight and experience to a show that is already packed with plenty of both.

Sellers spoke about his latest foray into Black political media in a press release:

“At a time when fundamental American principles like free speech are under attack, platforms like ‘Native Land Pod’ are essential for truthtelling and fueling the discourse our democracy needs,” said Sellers. “It’s an honor to join Angela, Tiffany, and Andrew to break down the consequential issues shaping our future and reach our people with honesty and clarity.”

Welcome home, Bakari! We’re looking forward to the new-look Native Land Podcast!

