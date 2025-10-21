Celebrity

NC A&T Stunners Who Shined At Homecoming 2025

NC A&Teaaa: A Gallery Of Aesthetically Exceptional Aggies Who Stunned At The Greatest Homecoming On Earth

North Carolina A&T stunners who shined at Homecoming 2025

Published on October 21, 2025

AGGIE PRIDE!

NC A&T Homecoming 2025

You know we had to make our way down to the Greatest Homecoming On Earth at North Carolina A&T University–the largest HBCU in the nation and #1 producer of degrees awarded to Black students in North Carolina.

Founded in 1891 as the Agricultural and Mechanical College for the Colored Race in Raleigh, N.C, the public doctoral research university is known for its strong STEM programs, Blue & Gold Marching Machine, and world-famous AGGIE PRIDE.

Located in the heart of Greensboro, N.C., the storied institution recently became the first HBCU to enroll more than 15,000 students as one of the state’s most affordable universities.

“The 2025-26 student body reaffirms our commitment to the people of North Carolina, our national appeal and impact as an exponential, doctoral research HBCU and the promise that North Carolina A&T holds for students around the world,” said Chancellor James R. Martin II.

“We embrace the opportunity to prepare them for a world undergoing seismic knowledge and technology shifts and to guide their development as individuals, ready for lives of achievement and meaning.”

Notable alums include Jesse Jackson, Terrence J, iconic NASA Astronaut Ron McNair, and Detroit Lions Executive VP/General Manager Brad Holmes.

Have you ever experienced GHOE aka the Greatest Homecoming On Earth? If yes, how was it? If not, WHY? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of aesthetically stunning Aggies on the flip.

