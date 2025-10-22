Celebrity

FAMU Baddies Who Ssslayed At Homecoming 2025

They Bragg Different! A Gallery Of FAMU Baddies Who Sssslayed And Slayed And Slayed Again At Homecoming 2025

Florida A&M University stunners who shined at Homecoming 2025

Published on October 22, 2025

They Bragg different!

FAMU Homecoming 2025

There’s something special about those Rattlers of Florida A&M University known for its world-renown engineering program, proud alumni network, and iconic Marching 100 band who showed all the way OUT at their epic Homecoming experience in Tallahassee, Florida.

Sitting on the highest of seven hills, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University was founded October 3rd, 1887 with a legacy of providing access to a high-quality education with programs and services that guide students toward successfully achieving their dreams.

The storied institution enrolls nearly 10,000 students from across the U.S. and more than 70 countries as the highest ranked public HBCU for the past three years.

Since its inception, FAMU has embraced the values of accountability, inclusion, innovation, and integrity while endorsing the Board of Governors’ Statement of Free Expression that expects open-minded and tolerant civil discourse to take place throughout the campus community.

In addition to the main Tallahassee campus, FAMU has several satellite campuses across Florida including the College of Law in Orlando and the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health, which has sites in Crestview, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami.

Notable alumni include Common, Althea Gibson, Anika Noni Rose, Pam Oliver, K. Michelle, KJ Smith, and Will Packer.

Have you experienced FAMU’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, WHY? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of FAMU baddies who sssslayed at Homecoming on the flip.

