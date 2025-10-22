Sonya Massey: First-Degree Murder Trial Against Ex-Cop Sean Grayson Begins, Community Rallies Outside Courthouse

CBS News reports that opening statements began Wednesday morning in a trial that was relocated to Peoria County, Illinois in an effort to get a “fair” trail following the highly publicized shooting. It was also noted that snipers sit atop the roof of the court building and security is extremely tight. With the uprising of public executions, the additional effort to ensure that no violence occurs during the proceedings is warranted and appreciated.

Here’s the part that isn’t appreciated at all and is quite disappointing to say the least. The 12-person jury for the trial was chosen on Monday, it consists of 9 men and 3 women, only one of these twelve people are Black. Just. One. CBS also reported that the judge agreed to drop the lesser charges against Grayson, aggravated battery and official misconduct, and only the murder charges will be adjudicated.

According to NBC News, the family’s attorneys released a statement as the court case was set to begin:

“The family of Sonya Massey continues to grieve her senseless death but also is fiercely committed being present throughout the trial as they continue their hope for full justice for Sonya.”