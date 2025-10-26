Celebrity

Tamar Braxton 'Holds Down' Birdman At VERZUZ In Toni's Absence

Tamar Braxton Steps In On Wifey Duty With Birdman At VERZUZ In Toni’s Absence: ‘I’ma Hold It Down For Her’

Tamar Brazton raised eyebrows as she wiped Birdman's sweat in the absence of her sister Toni at a special VERZUZ concert

Published on October 26, 2025

Tamar Braxton x Birdman x Toni Braxton
Source: Amy Sussman/Craig Barritt

Tamar Braxton may have just proved to everyone that she is, in fact, her brother-in-law’s keeper as she popped up to support Birdman at the Cash Money/No Limit Records VERZUZ in Las Vegas while Toni Braxton was away.

On the heels of an explosive episode of The Braxtons in which her sister Towanda accuses her of sleeping with Toni’s men in the past, Tamar decided to take her sister-in-law duties to the max by coming onto the stage during Birdman’s performance and wiping the sweat from his forehead. Well, the internet clearly clocked it as possible fuel for the “sleeping with your sister’s man” fire. However, Tamar claims she was simply holding it down for her big sis.

“Cause she couldn’t be here and she love her husband so ima hold it down for HER AND MY BROTHER!!! TF!!??,” she said in response to a fan question.

In recent years, it’s been unclear where Toni and Tamar’s relationship stands because of repeated public conflict between them. As BOSSIP previously reported, Toni wished Tamar “Happy Birthday” via Instagram while claiming she’d been blocked by the “All The Way Home” singer and had no choice but to make a general post. Tamar accused the eldest Braxton sibling of “gaslighting” her and later said she wanted to be “left alone” as she was “not bothering a soul.”

Nonetheless, the relationship seemed smooth as Birdman and Tamar FaceTimed the “Unbreak My Heart” singer after the show. The trio was all smiles and were properly hyping up the living legend for looking good, as always.

The internet spent the night backing that thang up to the hits of both Cash Money and No Limit Records in a special VERZUZ performance from ComplexCon in Las Vegas with many fans split on who really took the crown on the night. Noticeably absent was Lil Wayne, who many thought would make a special appearance for the occasion. However, it’s been many years of an apparent fractured relationship between he and Birdman, who he once referred to as his father, and the pair have never really seemed to get things back on track.

