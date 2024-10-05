Towanda Braxton Heard Traci’s Sisterly Shade From Beyond The Grave When She Got Engaged After 9 Years: ‘It’s About Damn Time’

Towanda Braxton claims her late sister Traci’s “spirit is here” because she got a hilarious message from the other side when her boyfriend proposed after nearly a decade: “It’s about damn time.”

Some things don’t change with family, especially when it comes to siblings. Towanda opened up about a special moment of reconnecting with Traci, who died of esophageal cancer in 2022. The beloved Braxton continued rooting for Towanda’s longtime boyfriend to finally put a ring on it. Towanda heard her big sis rejoice ” in pure Traci fashion” when Sean Hall proposed after nine years.

On the season finale of The Braxtons, Sean surprised Towanda in front of a crowd. During Toni Braxton’s Love & Laughter show with Cedric The Entertainer in Las Vegas, Sean popped the question.

“The number eight means a lot to me, because the number eight stands for a new beginning. It’s been a beautiful ride. I just have one question for you. Towanda C. Braxton, will you marry me?” he asked.

Towanda revealed to People that Traci was the most eager for Sean to put a ring on it. She used to joke that the cute couple was “probably already married anyway.” While the 50-year-old celebrated her upcoming nuptials, her big sis made it clear that she “really wanted us to get married.”

“After I got engaged, I couldn’t sleep for a week because I was really, really excited. I had a message for her that [said], ‘It’s about damn time.’ That’s what I heard her say in pure Traci fashion,” she said. When Sean put a ring on it, “She would’ve been just as excited and just as happy,” Towanda said. “She would’ve had tears and crying and hugging to join in the joyous occasion of me finally being engaged.”

While the sisters keep her memory alive, Towanda is still accepting that Traci can’t be there in person.

“It just hit me really hard that she may not … She’s not physically going to be here. She’s not physically going to be able to stand for me. And because I’m the only sister who has never had a wedding, I will be the only sister that’s not going to have my sister [Traci],” she said. “It was an aha moment, like, ‘Oh, my God. Yes, her spirit is here. Yes, the presence of Traci’s energy will always be here, but Traci isn’t here,” she added.

Fortunately for the grieving family, the joke about the long-awaited engagement isn’t the only sign of Traci’s continued presence. She was their “hummingbird,” and the sisters wear jewelry of her namesake in her honor. In addition to incorporating the bird into the wedding, Trina added that she sees them all the time as a reminder Traci never completely left them.

“There are things going on and I can be really, really frustrated, and I can just look up and then there’s a hummingbird. Just lets me know that it’s going to be okay. Whatever it is, it’s going to be okay. That’s her way of speaking to me,” Trina said in the joint interview.

Catch up on the full season of The Braxtons streaming on AllBLK.