‘Love Is Blind’ Bliss: Amber ‘AD’ Smith And Ollie Sutherland Jump The Broom In Stunning Beverly Hills Wedding

Source: Roger Kisby / Getty

Wedding bells are ringing for Love Is Blind stars Amber “AD” Desiree Smith and Ollie Sutherland. On Oct. 26, the happy couple shared stunning photos from their romantic Beverly Hills wedding on Instagram, and the celebration was nothing short of beautiful.

The nuptials marked a full-circle moment for the pair, who first met while filming season three of Netflix’s Perfect Match earlier this year. Their love story has quickly become one of reality TV’s sweetest, and now, they’re also getting ready to become parents.

Sharing the joyous wedding news on Instagram, the newlyweds posted a carousel of stunning photos from the ceremony with the simple but heartfelt caption:

“The Sutherlands.”

One photo captured Amber and Ollie gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes while holding hands: Amber radiant in a classic white gown and veil, and Ollie dashing in a sharp black suit. Another touching image showed Ollie cradling Amber’s baby bump. The couple announced they were expecting their first child together back in May.

Fellow Love Is Blind stars were quick to fill the comments section with love. Sabrina Vittoria from Love Is Blind UK wrote:

“Ahhhhhh Congrats you guys.”

Ashley Adionser from Season 7 of Love Is Blind in the U.S. penned:

“Smiled through the whole thread! 🥹Congrats y’all!!🍾.”

While Beniah, another Love Is Blind UK contestant, commented:

“Maaaaattteee!!!!! Huge congratulations!!! I’m not gonna pretend I didn’t know 😂😂 You two are absolute 🔥🔥🔥 Power couple!!!! Got lots of love for the 3 of you.”

Amber and Ollie’s love story.

Both Amber and Ollie had previous attempts at finding love on Love Is Blind — Amber in the U.S. Season 6 and Ollie on Season 1 of the U.K. version — but it wasn’t until Perfect Match that sparks truly flew. According to Goss.ie, the couple kept their relationship under wraps until the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion aired on March 9, where they announced they were engaged.

During that reunion, the pair officially “hard launched” their relationship — and their engagement — with Ollie posting on social media at the time, “THIS is how you do a hard launch!”

One photo in Ollie’s gushy carousel captured the romantic beachside moment when Ollie got down on one knee and proposed to Amber.

Just two months after announcing their engagement, the couple revealed in May that they were expecting their first child. Their announcement video, set to Monica’s “Angel of Mine,” showed them walking hand in hand through a peaceful nature setting before turning toward the camera, smiling, and placing their hands on Amber’s baby bump.

They captioned the post with the sweet line:

“How you changed my world, you’ll never know.”

Amber and Ollie spoke about their wedding plans over the summer.

The happy couple has been planning their wedding since the summer. Amber and Ollie spoke with PEOPLE at the Netflix Summer Break event on July 17, where they opened up about planning their big day.

“We’re just enjoying every moment. Right now, we have wedding thoughts; we don’t really have too many plans,” Amber said. She added, “I’m enjoying being a fiancée, honestly, it’s my favorite part,” while Sutherland playfully chimed in, “We’re planning to make plans. They’re coming along, they’re coming along.”

Though the pair wed in the U.S., Ollie hinted that there might be another celebration overseas in the U.K.

“In terms of specific location, I think maybe another beach location would be nice,” he explained, referring to their Perfect Match beginnings. “We met at the beach, we got engaged on the beach. Why not get married on the beach?”

From Perfect Match to parenthood, Amber and Ollie’s love story has come full circle, and fans couldn’t be happier to see this reality TV romance turn into a real-life fairy tale.

Congrats to Amber Smith and Ollie Sutherland!

