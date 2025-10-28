Celebrity

Blue Ivy Carter Supports Grandma Tina Knowles At Angel Ball 2025

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Pretty In Pink As She Supports Grandma Tina Knowles As The Angel Ball 2025 Guest Of Honor

Published on October 28, 2025

The stars were out for the 27th Annual Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

27th Annual Angel Ball - Arrivals
Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

The event is held in memory of Gabrielle Rich Aouad, who was diagnosed with advanced-stage Hodgkin’s disease at just 23 years old.

Gabrielle’s final wish was to create a leukemia foundation that would help spare others the suffering that she endured, per the foundation’s website. One of its goals would be to invest in research for better treatments for leukemia, so people would not have to suffer from the side effects and damage of chemotherapy and radiation.

Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation has awarded more than $45 million in research grants to the best and brightest scientists in America, and the annual Angel Ball plays a huge part in raising those funds.

Tina Knowles was a guest of honor at the black-tie event, attending the ball with her granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

While pictures of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest child were not taken on the red carpet, photos obtained by PEOPLE show just how stunning she looked, wearing a pastel pink silk gown with feathered sleeves over top.

Bey also shared a stunning snap of her eldest and her mom on Instagram.

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2025 - Arrivals
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Blue Ivy skipped the red carpet where Knowles posed for photos along with Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams. The teenager smiled for the paparazzi as she made her way into the building, wearing her hair in curly, blonde braids.

Earlier that same day, Mama Tina talked to Sherri Shepherd on the Sherri show, where she praised Blue Ivy for performing onstage with her mother in front of crowds of 70,000 people per night during the Cowboy Carter tour.

“Because you have to be taught that,” Knowles began. “Kids don’t learn it from just accident. You have to say to them, ‘It’s more important to be a good person.’ And that you got to work for what you get,” she told Shepherd. “Nobody’s going to just hand it to you because you are somebody’s daughter or because they like you. You have to work hard.”

Check out some of the other attendees from last night’s event down below:

Mary J. Blige

27th Annual Angel Ball
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Chanel Iman

27th Annual Angel Ball
Source: John Nacion / Getty

LL Cool J

27th Annual Angel Ball
Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Lil’ Kim

27th Annual Angel Ball
Source: John Nacion / Getty
