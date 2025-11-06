Pat[ernity] Nation! DNA Test Reveals Stefon Diggs Is The Father Of Instagram Model Aileen Lopera’s Baby

As Stefon Diggs awaits the arrival of his son with Cardi B, it’s been confirmed that their little one has another half-sibling.

Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty

Following a paternity test, it’s been confirmed that Diggs is the father of Instagram model Aileen “Lord Gisselle” Lopera’s baby, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera.

“The paternity has been confirmed. Mr. Diggs is the father of the child,” Lopera’s attorney, Tamar Arminak, revealed to Page Six on Wednesday, Nov. 5. “Now that the child’s paternity has been established and Mr. Diggs has acknowledged his daughter, my client hopes they can work toward being great parents to their child.”

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Even though the question of the NFL star’s paternity has been resolved, Lopera’s attorney went on to tell the outlet that the paternity suit has not yet been dismissed and “will move forward if the parties are not able to resolve [their issue] themselves.”

The IG model first filed a paternity suit against Diggs in December 2024. At the time, Lopera petitioned the court for legal and physical custody of the child, asking that Diggs only be given visitation rights. She also requested that the football player pay for her pregnancy expenses, birth expenses, and her attorney’s fees.

As previously reported, the model welcomed the baby girl, Charliee, in April. In July, Diggs responded to the paternity suit by requesting a genetic test to establish his paternity of Lopera’s baby, saying he was “not certain” of the paternity.

If the results proved he was the father, Diggs requested to have joint legal and joint physical custody of the baby, as well as splitting the pregnancy and birth expenses and lawyer’s fees. Now that paternity has been established, it seems the disagreement on custody and money is what will keep the lawsuit going.

Questions of paternity have been raised as Diggs establishes a relationship with Cardi B, who is currently pregnant with their first child.

The rapper announced her pregnancy in September during her CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King, saying: “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. I’m excited. I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

Cardi is already a mother to Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1, whom she shares with her estranged husband, Offset.

Diggs is a father to 9-year-old daughter, Nova, whom he allegedly welcomed with ex Tyler-Marie.