NLE The Great Apologizes For Controversial Bible Comments

He Read It Again! NLE The Great Apologizes For Controversial Christian Comments About Jesus After Biblical Backlash

NLE the Great apologizes for his controversial statements about Jesus on the 'Den Of Kings' roundtable, admitting he "spoke out of turn."

Published on November 9, 2025

The rapper formerly known as NLE Choppa has issued a profound apology following a highly scrutinized theological debate that took place on a recent roundtable. NLE the Great is walking back his controversial comments about praising Jesus, admitting he “spoke out of turn in the moment.”

NLE Choppa attebds Better Brothers Los Angeles 11th Annual Truth Awards
Source: Aliah Anderson / Getty

The public discussion that led to the apology occurred during an episode of the spiritual roundtable Den Of Kings, hosted by Kirk Franklin, and featured a lineup including Dr. Jay Barnett, KevOnStage, Ray J, and controversial actor Jonathan Majors. During the conversation, the Memphis artist, who has undergone a significant transformation and committed his life to his faith, discussed his interpretation of the Bible. He expressed his disdain for how some people “praise the son more than the father,” referring to Jesus Christ and God. 

As BOSSIP reported, NLE the Great argued, “If we are men made in the likeness, Jesus is our brother. Why would I drop down and praise my brother instead of praising my father? And that goes back to honoring your parents.”

The statement drew a quick challenge from Majors, who simply asked, “Have you read the Bible?” When NLE confirmed he reads and listens to it, Majors advised, “I would say read it again.”

NLE the Great Publicly Apologizes

The suggestion that NLE the Great needed to reread the holy text seemingly struck a nerve. The rapper took his frustrations to social media, posting a now-deleted update where he wrote “READ IT AGAIN” in the caption, alongside photos of himself praying and a photo with Majors. He also shared the photo of himself and Majors in his Instagram story, adding the caption “The eyes. They never lie Chico [smirk emoji],” making it evident that he and the Creed III actor stood on opposing sides of the theological debate.

This public spat is a reflection of the deep personal changes NLE the Great has undergone this past summer. According to Vibe, he has fully committed his life to his faith, symbolically shaving his head and changing his name from NLE Choppa to NLE The Great. This transformation was accompanied by a letter to his past self, where he acknowledged the difficulties of his journey.

“Thank you. Your efforts didn’t go in vain in any way, shape or form… A soldier is what you are. Even though it was rough—literally blood, sweat and tears went into this journey—I’m proud to say it was worth it. A chapter of my life is closing,” he wrote. “Restoration in a chapter of my life is beginning. The one. Any way for me to be able to be the word of the Most Highest—to detach from the old, you welcome the new. I am honored, I am grateful, I am ready. I am made whole. All praise be to Allah. Thank you, Bryson. Amen”

Despite his strong convictions, NLE the Great later took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologize for the comments made during the roundtable.

He stated, “There is power in the name of Jesus. I apologize deeply for the past misunderstanding in regards to my statements referring to the Lord. The Most High God wasn’t finished with me, and I spoke out of turn in the moment.” He followed this apology by posting a screenshot of supporting verses: Matthew 12:49, John 20:17, and Hebrews 2:11.

