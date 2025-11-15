Close
Celebrity

Norfolk State Stunners Who Slayyyed At Homecoming 2025

BEHOLD, The Baddest In Green & Gold! A Gallery Of Norfolk State Stunners Who Slayyyed The Spartan Way At Homecoming 2025

Presenting the stunning Spartans who conquered the yard at Homecoming 2025!

Published on November 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 38

Not your typical hotties!

Norfolk State Homecoming 2025

Source: Sierra Leone/IG: @creolesaint

You know we had to salute those mighty Spartans of Norfolk State University known for its vibrant campus culture, authentic tidewater vibes, and spectacular Spartan Legion band in the heart of Norfolk, Virginia (across the bridge from pesky rival Hampton University).

Founded in 1935 as the Norfolk Unit of Virginia Union University during the Great Depression, the comprehensive urban public institution is “committed to transforming students’ lives through exemplary teaching, research, and service” while fostering a “supportive academic and culturally diverse environment for all,” per its official site.

Dedicated to empowering its students to turn aspirations into reality as well-rounded citizens and leaders for the 21st century, NSU recently made headlines by receiving a record-breaking $50 million gift from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

In 2020, Scott gifted the university $40 million and was consistently briefed by President Javaune Adams-Gaston on the progress being made at the institution.

“This $50M gift will catapult Norfolk State to its next level of excellence,” wrote the university in a statement.

“President Adams-Gaston and administrators are grateful for the enormous vote of confidence Ms. Scott has placed in the institution and its ability to provide positive outcomes for our students.”

Notable NSU alum include J.B. Smoove, Tim Reid, Jawn Murray, Pee Wee Kirkland, Yvonne B. Miller (the first Black woman to be elected to the state house), and more.

Have you ever experienced Norfolk State’s (underrated) Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, what are you waiting for? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Norfolk State stunners who slayyyed the Spartan way at Homecoming on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526272829303132333435363738

Related Tags

HBCU hbcu homecoming homecoming Homecoming Season Michael Vick Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Suniya Jenkins/YouTube screenshot

Mall Madness — Black Teen Brutally Stabbed At Foot Locker After Being Accused Of Calling Woman A ‘Broke B***h’

MadameNoire

Journalist Michael Wolff Claims He Advised Jeffrey Epstein On How To Manipulate Donald Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
Ciara and Victoria Monet

Ciara Reveals She Had To Learn To Embrace Her 'Jello Belly' In Candid Convo With Victoria Monét

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Friends Celebrating Thanksgiving Dinner Together

Fun Ideas To Celebrate Friendsgiving This Year

Global Grind
Latest News

Election Day ‘25: Zohran Mamdani Soars To NYC Mayor-Elect, Mary Sheffield Becomes Detroit’s 1st Woman Mayor, Dems Push Progress

Bhad Bhabie Attends Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
2 Items

Bhad Bhabie’s Befuddling Brown Halloween Costume Reignites ‘Blackfishing’ Backlash, Angela White Defends Her Mystifyingly Melanated Homegirl

Kayla Nicole celebrates ICONIC Girlfriends in TV, Film & Media x Hollywood Confidential

Halloween ASSignment Understood! Fans Claim Kayla Nicole ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Ethered Ex Travis Kelce With A Costume Clapback

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

RHOP: Karen Huger

She’s Baaaaack! #RHOP Midseason Trailer Teases The Grand Dame Karen Huger’s Return–‘It’s Time To Talk About My Addiction’

Betsy Segui

F12: Ex-Connecticut Cop Pleads Guilty To Mistreating Paralyzed Prisoner

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close