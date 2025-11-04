Celebrity

Hampton Hotties Who Slayyyed By The Sea At Homecoming 2025

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025

Standard-setting stunners who shined at Hampton University's Homecoming

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 33

Slayyys by the sea!

Hampton University Homecoming hotties

Source: IG: @_anaiyahilai/@breaburnett

The illustrious Hampton University continues to thrive as the ‘Standard of Excellence’ with its prestigious pedigree, gorgeous campus, and standard-setting stunners who proved, once again, that they’re the baddest in the land at this year’s Homecoming by the Sea in Hampton, Virginia.

According to the recent UNCF “Transforming Futures: The Economic Engine of HBCUs” report, Hampton ranks as the #1 HBCU in economic impact in the Commonwealth of Virginia with an underrated Homecoming experience that attracted major sponsors like Google, PepsiCo., Remy Martin, and United Airlines this year.

Founded in 1868 as Hampton Agricultural and Industrial School, the storied pillar of higher education is a “dynamic, progressive institution of higher education, providing a broad range of technical, liberal arts, and graduate degree programs,” according to its site.

From its historic beginnings to the present, the lauded institution has enrolled students from five continents (North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Europe) and many countries including Gabon, Kenya, Ghana, Japan, China, Armenia, Great Britain, and Russia, as well as the Hawaiian and Caribbean Islands and numerous American Indian nations.

Placing its students at the center of its planning, the University provides a holistic educational environment where learning is facilitated by a range of educational offerings, rigorous curriculum, professional experiences, multiple leadership opportunities, and an emphasis on the development of character which values integrity, respect, decency, dignity, and responsibility.

Notable alumni include Booker T. Washington, Emmy-winning comedian Wanda Sykes, NBA Champion Rick Mahorn, The Breakfast Club co-host DJ Envy, actress Javicia Leslie, RHOP star Gizelle Bryant, and radio personality Kendra G(illiams).

Have you experienced Hampton’s bigger, buzzier Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, WHY? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Hampton hotties who elevated the standard of excellence at this year’s Homecoming on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627282930313233

Related Tags

hampton homecoming Hampton University HBCU hbcu homecoming Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Red Carpet Gallery: Stars Served Monochrome Magic At The 2025 CFDA Awards

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Nelly's Surprise Birthday Party Celebration

On Baby! Ashanti Throws Nelly A Star-Studded Birthday Dinner After Wild ‘Hall-Mo-Ween’ Bash

MadameNoire

Copied Retroid's Flow, Bar-For-Bar: Soulja Boy Called Out For Ripping Off Pocket Flip 2 With His SouljaGame Flip Handheld Gaming Console

Hip-Hop Wired
Steve Carless

Warner Records President Of A&R Says Beyoncé's Beloved 'Manager' Blue Ivy Convinced Her To Make 'Brown Skin Girl' A Single

Global Grind
Latest News
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend 7th Daytime Beauty Awards

Halloween Boo-ed Up! Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors, Serena & Kordell and More Celeb Couples’ Costumes

Kayla Nicole celebrates ICONIC Girlfriends in TV, Film & Media x Hollywood Confidential

Halloween ASSignment Understood! Fans Claim Kayla Nicole ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Ethered Ex Travis Kelce With A Costume Clapback

United States Departments And Agencies

Homeland Security Agent Caught Lying About Shooting At Unarmed Black Man In DC

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

SpelHouse Homecoming 2025
33 Items

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Nicki Minaj attends The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"

‘Make America Gag Again?’ Nicki Minaj’s Pro-Trump Tweets About Nigeria Spark MAGA Barbie Backlash

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close