Donald Trump Celebrates Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Resignation Amid Their Big Beautiful Beef
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Big Beautiful Beef with Donald Trump may not be over, but her congressional career is as the reviled Republican announces her resignation. And Trump entered the chat to echo the resounding “Good riddance!” from Koup Klux Karen’s critics.
Once the loudest horn on the MAGA train, Greene now complains that the Trump administration is off the rails, leaving her and “many common Americans… cast aside.” News One reports she took to social media on Friday with a video message about stepping down in January.
The Georgia representative didn’t hold back on calling out Trump for betraying her and the victims he promised to protect when he campaigned on releasing the Epstein files. After months of public and political pressure across the political spectrum, Trump eventually signed a bill for the U.S Department of Justice to release files from the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation.
It’s hard to tell whether the last straw for Greene was more months of delays on the files after a barrage of other unilateral decisions by the administration, her party’s responsibility for the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, or Trump flip-flopping from dismissing the files aa a “hoax” to praising himself for exposing “the truth about the Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein.”
Greene called her retirement a move to protect her district from a “hurtful and hateful” primary following Trump turning on her for being a “traitor.” As he withdrew his endorsement, the lawmaker claimed on X that security firms warned her about a “hotbed of threats,” she said was “fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world.”
“Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich, powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States of America, whom I fought for,” Greene stated.
“I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” she continued.
“And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me. It’s all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”
Read more about Marjorie Taylor Greene’s condemnation MAGA, her trifling track record, and Trump’s candid clapback after the flip!
Marjorie Taylor Greene Spent Years Supporting The Same Malicious MAGA Moves She’s Now Condemning, Trump Cheers “Great News” Of Her Resignation
Greene not only bowed out of a re-election campaign, but the entire MAGA movement, which she claimed “cast [her] aside.”
“If I am cast aside by MAGA Inc. and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders, and the elite donor class that can’t even relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well,” she added.
Critics of Greene noted that she didn’t mind casting aside Americans with racist comments, such as referring to congresswomen of color like Rep. Ilhan Omar as the “Jihad Squad.” The malicious MAGA also berated Rep. Cori Bush so badly that the Missouri leader demanded to relocate her office for fear of her staff’s safety. This came days after the Jan. 6, when Greene showed no concern for MAGA turning on its own as Trump supporters pulled up to the Capitol with gallows and demands to hang outgoing Vice President Mike Pence for certifying the 2020 election results.
Greene was too busy rising to national prominence on the wave of “harmful and hateful” QAnon conspiracy theories to complain her party’s tactics. At the 2022 Texas CPAC, the former Trump cheerleader prayed with a real Jan. 6 rioter in a fake jail cell, even though Brandon Straka only faced three years probation for misdemeanor charges. “Absurd and unserious” shenanigans are Greene’s claim to fame, regardless of her latest statement.
As recently as 2024, she still lamented that the insurrection wasn’t successful in overturning the presidential election. “If I had it my way, we would have been successful on January 6 and Joe Biden wouldn’t be president. I’m getting better, though. We’ll get there,” she said. Not in Nov. 2020, but during the deadly riots and attacks on her collegues.
Greene’s resignation and condemnation ring hollow as yet another stunt. Critics all it a feeble attempt to launder her reputation, possibly in preparation to run for President in 2028. Meanwhile, Trump already rejoiced that her early exit is music to his ears.
ABC News’ Rachel Scott posted that Trump reacted to the resignation on a Friday night phone call, claiming it’s “great news for the country.” He revealed Greene didn’t warn him, but “it doesn’t matter, you know but I think it’s great. I think she should be happy.”
One of the few things most people seemingly agree on in this heavily divided country is that it’s better off without MTG in office. We’ll see how long her absence lasts.
