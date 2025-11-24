Jeannie Mai Spills On Jeezy Divorce, Chaos & Finding Herself

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images / Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Jeannie Mai opens up about how her divorce from Jeezy changed her life in ways she never expected.

According to Complex, the TV personality recently shared a deeply personal vlog in which she discussed rebuilding herself after a painful breakup and how motherhood helped her find her way back. As previously reported, Jeannie, 46, married Jeezy, 48, in May 2021, but they split in 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. They finalized their settlement in June 2024. What followed was a very public unraveling of a relationship that once seemed rock solid.

In her new video titled “It’s Been Awhile”, Jeannie explained that the last two years pushed her into a darkness she never imagined. She said the divorce “cracked me open and showed me everything that I’ve been trying to mask.”

Mai also revealed that she faced the kind of emotional pain that makes you question everything, including your faith. She admitted that she often traded her peace for broken things to look whole. When the marriage finally ended, she realized she had abandoned herself for far too long.

“It’s been awhile, and a lot has changed,” she captioned the YouTube video published on November 20. “Some of it broke me open. Some of it rebuilt me. All of it shaped the woman I am now. This is where I start telling the truth of it.”

Jeannie said that as everything fell apart, she was forced to confront who she truly was beneath the chaos. She described it as an awakening she never saw coming. Through it all, her daughter Monaco became the light that guided her back. When she watched Monaco run into her arms, Jeannie said it reminded her of who she was becoming. She also notes that the two years she feared most turned out to be the ones that actually saved her.

Jeannie also admitted she long confused “chaos for love.” She said she lost pieces of herself trying to hold everything together. Now, after all the wounds and rebuilding, she feels whole for the first time in her life.

“When everything fell away, it stripped me down till the only person left to meet was me.” She also credited her daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins, for helping her heal. “She helped me meet the mother that I was always meant to be.”

Jeezy Has Previously Spoken On His Jeannie Mai Divorce

Jeezy has also spoken publicly about the end of their marriage. As reported by VIBE, the rapper recently told The Breakfast Club that he and Jeannie are finally in a place of peace. He said he wants no enemies or drama, only joy and freedom. However, it also detailed the tense legal back-and-forth leading up to that peace. Jeannie accused Jeezy of skipping childcare payments, physical abuse, and delaying a major deposit for their daughter. He denied her claims and argued that some of the paperwork she provided was inaccurate.

Despite the public back-and-forth, Jeannie said she is now in a better place. She described this season as one where she discovered both the most broken and the strongest versions of herself.

