Kimora Lee Simmons Says She’s A Surrogate Mom To Diddy’s Twin Daughters D’Lila & Jessie Combs

Kimora Lee Simmons is stepping into her auntie-mom era, and according to her, it is bigger than anyone realized. The Baby Phat mogul revealed that her large family has expanded even more as she takes on a parental role for the late Kim Porter and Diddy’s twins, D’Lila and Jessie Combs.

Source: Stephanie Augello/ Phillip Faraone

During a recent appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, Kimora explained that she cares for several kids beyond her five. According to reports from PEOPLE, she shared that she has now taken on Diddy’s 18-year-old twins, D’Lila and Jessie Combs.

She told viewers;

“I have my kids, and then I have kids on the side. One of my friends who passed away, Kim Porter, I have all of her kids. Even though some of them are adults, the twins are 18.”

Simmons added that the girls are with her regularly and that she had just spoken to them.



“Yeah, they’re with me. I just got off the phone with them. I’m a lot of people’s mom,'” said Kimora, who noted that she has a “village” of mother-figures that help as well. “I have a lot of help. It takes a village, so I have godmoms and aunties and friends,’ the TV personality said, before later adding, ‘It’s really a village of women. “And I’m supported by women and my message – not only women – but it’s really towards women and I’m uplifting them, and they’re uplifting me. And it definitely takes a village, and we’re kind of like… a girl village.” Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Her close relationship with the twins is not new, but it is gaining renewed attention as Sean “Diddy” Combs remains in jail following his September arrest on charges including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Kim Porter, who died in 2018, shared daughters Jessie and D’Lila with Diddy, as well as sons Quincy and Christian. With their father facing ongoing legal turmoil, Kimora has emerged as one of the most consistent figures in the twins’ lives.

Her dedication also mirrors comments she made earlier this year when TMZ caught up with her. As reported by BOSSIP, Kimora made it clear that she is a steady and supportive presence for the girls, regardless of her past issues with their father. She stated, “I love them so much, and I have their back.”

Kimora and Diddy have had a complicated relationship over the years. Although she was Kim Porter’s best friend, she has spoken out about tension with Diddy in the past. But when it comes to the twins, her focus is on love and stability. She said the girls are doing well and “being fabulous,” and that she plans to continue showing up for them as a guiding force in their lives.

Whether fans view Kimora as a bonus mom, a protector, or the ultimate auntie, she is certainly holding it down for Kim Porter’s legacy and making sure D’Lila and Jessie Combs feel supported during a difficult chapter.

Check out the interview below:

RELATED: Kimora Lee Simmons Admits Having Reservations About Daughter Aoki Modeling