On Sunday’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Stacey and Thiemo are recapping their reconciliation—and BOSSIP’s got the exclusive clip!

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

Stacey and her husband Thiemo might be divorced, but they’re very much back together and enjoying a home workout.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

In the scene, Stacey reflects on how naturally their relationship has resumed following their divorce, which she proved was finalized despite doubts from the fellow housewives.

“Now that Thiemo’s back home, it’s almost like we’re picking up right where we left off,” she says. “He still has his home. But despite getting a divorce, this feels natural. This feels right.”

She also makes sure to note that their reconciliation also extends to the bedroom–and clearly the kitchen, quipping in a confessional,

“Let’s just say that Ashley’s bunions are not the only body part that have been on my countertops.” Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo Stacey and Thiemo then acknowledge the emotional journey behind their decision.

“Here we are, in our home back together,” Stacey says. “I think we’ve gone through a lot,” says Thiemo. Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo Stacey agrees, adding, “I think we made the right decision.” Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo Thiemo echoes the sentiment, saying, “I think so too. I think it just requires we love. And I think that’s what we still have going.”

After sharing a smooch…

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Stacey assures Thiemo that she’s happy they’re back under the same roof.

“You like having me back in the house?” he asks. “Yeah. You know that I do,” she replies. “Well, it feels good to be home,” Thiemo says.

Their daughter, Bella, remains the focal point of the conversation.

“Seeing Bella happy… is the most important thing for both of us, right?” Thiemo asks. Stacey responds, “Bella’s always going to be OK, because she has you, and you’re an amazing father. And she has me, and I’m, like, clearly amazing.”

In a confessional, Stacey explains that Bella’s response to her father’s return has been understated, largely because he never fully left.

“I don’t know that Bella has had this big reaction to Thiemo being back home,” she says. “We’ve spent so much time together. It’s almost like he never left. Bella’s happy, and that’s all that matters.” Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Ultimately, the moment ends with some bubbly.

“What’s next? Champagne?” asks Stacey. “Let’s go,” says Thiemo.

Take an exclusive look below!

A new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock!