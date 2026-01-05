Kane-Kommanding Kappas Kausing Kommotion On The Gram
Big Shimmy Energy! A Kollection Of Kane-Kommanding Kasanovas Kausing Kappa Kommotion On The Gram
Happy Founders’ Day!
You know we had to celebrate the kane-kommanding kasanovas of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. for their 115 years of service, scholarship, and shoulder-shimmies as the prosperous pretty boys of the Divine 9.
Founded in 1911 on the campus of Indiana University, the storied organization was the first intercollegiate Fraternity incorporated as a national body and remains the only Greek letter organization with its Alpha Chapter on Indiana University’s campus.
Co-Founders Elder Watson Diggs and Byron Kenneth Armstrong (who previously attended Howard University) established the independent Greek-letter organization that elevate Black youths while stimulating them to accomplishments higher than might otherwise be imagined.
As the second oldest Black Greek Letter Fraternity, it’s amassed over 125,000 members with 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters across the world.
Local chapters participate in community outreach activities including feeding the homeless, providing scholarships to young people matriculating to college, serving as mentors to young men, hosting public health awareness seminars, and various other initiatives.
Nationally, Kappa Alpha Psi hosts summer enrichment camps while raising money for St. Jude Medical Research Center to assist in the fight against childhood diseases.
Internationally, members have answered the call to service by proudly serving our military and raising funds to assist those in need following natural disasters around the world.
Notable members include Ralph Abernathy, Wilt Chamberlin, Colin Kaepernick, Oscar Robertson, Cedric the Entertainer, Arthur Ashe, Mike Tomlin, Hakeem Jeffries, Gayle Sayers, Johnnie Cochran, John Singleton, Lance Gross, Bill Russell, Tavis Smiley, Marvin Sapp, Montell Jordan, Penny Hardaway, Ryan Clark, and many more.
Who’s your favorite celebrity Kappa and why? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Kappa Kasanovas on the flip.
