Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 127

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 127

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on January 18, 2026
1 of 21

You’re welcome!

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
Source: Jade Tillman Belmes/Getty Images

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Ludacris getting dragged after appearing on The Rock The Country Tour lineup, Jayda Cheaves claiming frenemy Ari Fletcher hooked up with her ex Lil Baby, A$AP Rocky seemingly firing shots at Drake on his new album, Kandi Burruss accusing Todd Tucker of faking ‘daddy daycare,’ the flyest (and finest) ladies stunning during Founders’ Week, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Latto making her return to the series after reigniting those pesky pregnancy rumors over the holidays.

The benevolent baddie reignited pregnancy rumors while blessing more than 500 Atlanta families at the epic giveaway for her Win Some Give Some foundation.

Naturally, social media launched an investigation after seeing the latest photos and video of Latto from her foundation’s event.

*zooms in*

Based on a preliminary investigation, the internet concluded that Latto was, indeed, pregnant but we’re not too sure based on the hitmaking rapper’s viral birthday sleigh.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Lori Harvey delivering heat along with Chlöe Bailey and Erica Fontaine giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Demetria Obilor, Vicky Lauren, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

