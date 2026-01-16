Close
Celebrity

Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Exemplifying Excellence In The Divine 9

A Serious Matter! Meet The Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Exemplifying Excellence As The Oh So Pretty Pioneers In The Divine Nine

Set your three-day weekend off with the Phirst and Phinest ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated

Published on January 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 33

Alpha Kappa Alpha x Happy Founders' Day 2026
Source: IG: @missmb___

You know we had to celebrate the mirror-mesmerizing ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated who’ve spent the last 118 years exemplifying excellence while providing “service to all mankind” as the Phirst and Phinest members of the Divine Nine.

The storied organization started as the vision of nine college students on the campus of Howard University in 1908. Since then, the sorority has flourished as a globally-impactful organization of nearly 300,000 college-trained members bound by the bonds of sisterhood and empowered by a commitment to servant-leadership across the globe.

As Alpha Kappa Alpha continues to change the world, it’s “maintained its focus on the lifelong personal and professional development of each of its members and galvanizing its membership into an organization of respected power and influence, consistently at the forefront of effective advocacy and social change that results in equality and equity for all citizens of the world,” per its site.

Notable members of the organization include Brandy, Maya Angelou, Phylicia Rashad, Gladys Knight, Toni Morrison, Lynn Whitfield, Sheila Jackson Lee, Jada Pinkett Smith, Loretta Devine, Erica Campbell, Tika Sumpter, WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, WWE star Jade Cargill, Urban One Chairwoman Cathy Hughes, former Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and many more who continue to inspire generations of dynamic Black women.

How are you celebrating the AKAs today? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of mirror-mesmerizing AKAs in the game on the flip.

SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627282930313233

Related Tags

A'ja Wilson AKA Alpha Kappa Alpha Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Newsletter Phylicia Rashad Tika Sumpter Tracee Ellis Ross

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    "Bridgerton" Season 4 Paris World Premiere

    The Cast Of 'Bridgerton' Shine At Season 4 Paris Premiere

    Global Grind
    Couple of lovers kissing under the milky way, Galaxy background. Valentine's Day Concept

    From Edging To Pegging — The Kinkiest Bedroom Habits By Zodiac Sign

    MadameNoire
    2025 Dreamville Music Festival

    J. Cole Announces 'The Fall-Off' LP, The Culture Reacts

    Hip-Hop Wired
    BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals

    Who Is Lady London? The Rapper And Scholar Redefining Hip-Hop

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Latest Stories
    Delta Sigma Theta Founders' Day 2026
    30 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    BadDST Deltas In The Land! A Gallery Of Devastating Divas Serving Looks While Setting Standards In The Divine Nine

    Comment
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    Thanks, Trap Celina! Cardi Calmly Reacts To Celina Powell’s Leaked Recording Of Offset Allegedly Threatening To Shoot Stefon Diggs—’I’m Actually Thankful’

    Comment
    2025 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Perpetually Pregnant Rihanna Teases Another Possible Pregnancy In 2026, Fenty Faithfuls Prepare To Be Robbed Of R9 For Another Year

    Comment
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    #RHOP: Angel Massie Addresses Colorado Cast Trip After Water Shutdown Scandal, Gizelle Bryant Brazenly Bashes Her Hosting Skills

    Comment
    83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Teyana Taylor Responds To Critics Calling Her ‘One Battle After Another’ Character Over-Sexualized: ‘Are We Watching The Same Film?’

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close