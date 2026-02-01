Close
2026 Grammy Awards: Empire Pre-Grammy Party Sets the Stage

Tiny Harris, Dreezy, Kehlani, Destin Conrad & Shaboozy Swarm EMPIRE’s Pre-Grammy Party

Published on February 1, 2026
The road to the 68th Annual Grammy Awards officially ran through Beverly Hills last night as independent label EMPIRE hosted its signature star-studded pre-Grammy celebration. Hosted by EMPIRE CEO and Founder Ghazi, the private event served as a high-energy salute to the label’s deep roster of nominees and friends, setting the stage for tonight’s ceremony.

Source: Jerritt Clark/ Getty

The night centered on celebrating EMPIRE’s massive year, specifically honoring three-time nominee Shaboozey, as well as nominees Destin Conrad, Terrace Martin, Mad Skillz, and four-time nominee Sierra Hull.

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

