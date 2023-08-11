Bossip Video
When Mario became the latest celeb exposed for writing a support letter for Tory Lanez, disappointed fans dragged the R&B bromance and then snatched back Mario’s Verzuz victory faster than New New’s chain.

Mario x Tory Lanez

Source: Izzy Nuzzo/Jerod Harris / Getty

As previously reported social media users already blasted Iggy Azalea back to Australia for defending Tory’s character in a letter to his judge and on Thursday, courtroom journalist Meghann Cuniff revealed R&B singer Mario also requested leniency for Megan Thee Stallion’s convicted shooter. Numerous people questioned how Mario was Stevie Wonder to the bullets and alleged beatings of other celebs before Tory’s 10-year sentencing.

Mario’s Letter To The Judge In Support Of Tory Lanez

“Tory is the type of person who doesn’t look for handouts or cheat codes,” Mario explained per Cuniff, while requesting leniency for the repeat offender.

“He works harder than almost anyone I know in this business. I watched Tory struggle as an independent artist against a system that tried to oppress him because of his hard work and drive,” Mario reportedly wrote July 23, 2023.

Twitter users pointed out that Tory’s team seemingly worked overtime to successfully turn the industry and public against Megan Thee Stallion, a Black woman facing racism, sexism, and a campaign of harassment from her attacker. Much of Tory’s fanbase seemed to grow after he shot Megan and publicly trolled her about it.

Despite that, in the letter, Mario continued painting Tory as a family man whose “child was changing him as a man” despite multiple assault allegations against him.

He claimed,

“The situation at hand comes as a surprise to so many of us who know Tory personally. I have never seen Tory act out of character in a manner to hurt someone.”

Fans speculate that Mario was even present the night Tory sucker-punched August Alsina over a handshake while the three toured together. The tiny tool-toting terror was kicked off the Fall Back In Love line-up due to what August called “an assault.”

“We’ve spoken on the phone many times and prayed with each other. All I can ask and pray for is that he and his son are treated fairly,” Mario’s letter concluded.

The letter continued to stir controversy, leading fans to clap back on social media.

Social Media Reacts To Mario Backing Tory Lanez In Court

The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Following Mario’s Verzuz victory, his star seemingly secured the comeback bag with anticipation for new music. Now, the internet is sounding off about Mario caping for his “The Cry” collaborator Tory Lanez.

Multiple Mario fans didn’t know he and Tory reunited for “Main One,” which dropped (and “flopped”) after the shooting in 2022.

Others pointed out that Mario preached “#ProtectBlackWomen” in response to the shooting but still went on to work with Lanez.

 

People are also recirculating an old clip of Mario speaking on the compact Canadian which is adding more fuel to the fire.

Mario Previously Doubled Down On Working With Tory Lanez

The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

As the internet roasted the singer for writing a letter for Tory Lanez, footage resurfaced of Mario speaking on working with Lanez. In it, he asked critics to separate the art from the artist.

“As an independent artist doing his thing, it’s a lot of artists who don’t work as hard as he do. Regardless of whatever, the music is what it is. You still listen to music regardless of what’s going on in the world,” he said.

The replies to clip posted this week on TheNeighborhoodTalk sounded off, with many on Mario and Tory’s side.

“YALL MAD BC TORY GOT SUPPORT. Cry a river… FREE TORY,” one reply said.

“So this man can’t have a mind of his own and support Tory if he chooses,” someone added.

“Everyone has the right to rock with who they want to rock with. Doesn’t make Mario a bad person. He didn’t witness the incident, none of us did. So he can support Tory, don’t mean he hate black women. It don’t mean he support domestic violence. Y’all be reaching,” another added.

Others called out the hypocrisy of downplaying Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting and defending her shooter.

“What I don’t understand is —- when a white police office[r] shoots an unarmed black person. We want Justice for our brother or sister. Correct? Tory shot an unarmed Megan Thee Stallion and if you don’t see the “wrong” in that, something is clearly off about you. Idc about her being drunk or whatever —- she didn’t deserve to be shot under any circumstance. Case closed!” one critic chimed in.

“He could’ve been writing letters on behalf actual innocent black men,” someone notes.

“The way Tory is getting more public support especially from celebrities more then meg just goes to show how twisted Hollywood is. They don’t care what you do they gon defend it,” another commenter wrote.

Do you think Mario deserves backlash supporting for Tory Lanez?

