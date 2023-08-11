When Mario became the latest celeb exposed for writing a support letter for Tory Lanez, disappointed fans dragged the R&B bromance and then snatched back Mario’s Verzuz victory faster than New New’s chain.

As previously reported social media users already blasted Iggy Azalea back to Australia for defending Tory’s character in a letter to his judge and on Thursday, courtroom journalist Meghann Cuniff revealed R&B singer Mario also requested leniency for Megan Thee Stallion’s convicted shooter. Numerous people questioned how Mario was Stevie Wonder to the bullets and alleged beatings of other celebs before Tory’s 10-year sentencing.

TAKE BACK HIS VERZUZ WIN! THIS NIGGA AINT SHIT AND I THOUGHT HE WAS! and dont give it to Omarion or Ray J just yet bc we need to see if they submit a letter for this gremlin too 😑 https://t.co/LjqUBrBp5v pic.twitter.com/ktwJt63VLv — damn, my man already here!! ⁷ 💃🏾 (@SuGoi_HARUMA) August 10, 2023

ion know who these people think they’re fooling when there are videos of tory arguing and fighting people. We’ve seen his temper with our own eyes. — Yesenia Moore 🇵🇷 (@buttericanpecan) August 10, 2023

Mario’s Letter To The Judge In Support Of Tory Lanez

R & B singer Mario also wrote a letter to the judge ahead of Tory Lanez being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. "I have never seen Tory act out of character in a manner to hurt someone."

– Mario Barrett pic.twitter.com/tvX7Oe0CRe — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 10, 2023

“Tory is the type of person who doesn’t look for handouts or cheat codes,” Mario explained per Cuniff, while requesting leniency for the repeat offender. “He works harder than almost anyone I know in this business. I watched Tory struggle as an independent artist against a system that tried to oppress him because of his hard work and drive,” Mario reportedly wrote July 23, 2023.

Twitter users pointed out that Tory’s team seemingly worked overtime to successfully turn the industry and public against Megan Thee Stallion, a Black woman facing racism, sexism, and a campaign of harassment from her attacker. Much of Tory’s fanbase seemed to grow after he shot Megan and publicly trolled her about it.

Y’all have to understand ppl have their own agendas. Iggy hasn’t been hot musically and neither has Mario. Tory used hasbeens for his own personal gain and I’m assuming they were trying to use him as well to revive their careers https://t.co/kDC8Pr1SQC — Lex (@lEX_RATED3) August 11, 2023

Mario. After the shooting, he tweeted support towards meg. Then he does a song with t*ry last yr. He doubles down on femmeitforward’s LIVE but replaces him with other ppl. And he writes a letter of support to the judge. His is 1 of 76 letters pic.twitter.com/Lao70kIVnI — hold on (@snclre) August 10, 2023

Despite that, in the letter, Mario continued painting Tory as a family man whose “child was changing him as a man” despite multiple assault allegations against him.

He claimed,

“The situation at hand comes as a surprise to so many of us who know Tory personally. I have never seen Tory act out of character in a manner to hurt someone.”

it’s Mario being there the night Tory assaulted August Alsina then going on to paint Tory as an individual incapable of harm. you are not talking to a job recruiter. this is prison omg. 😭 — AJ (@callherlisa) August 10, 2023

Fans speculate that Mario was even present the night Tory sucker-punched August Alsina over a handshake while the three toured together. The tiny tool-toting terror was kicked off the Fall Back In Love line-up due to what August called “an assault.”

Mario was literally on tour with Tory Lanez when he got kicked off for assaulting August Alsina https://t.co/jXflxRufTr pic.twitter.com/fLjS8CaQhg — Taz (@RunItUpHotties) August 10, 2023

“We’ve spoken on the phone many times and prayed with each other. All I can ask and pray for is that he and his son are treated fairly,” Mario’s letter concluded.

“We prayed together.” Maybe yal should’ve sought therapy together instead bc that didn’t stop neither one of you from harming women idk https://t.co/MKe7oF4Hw5 — Leia from the Himalayas (@Creolelady89) August 11, 2023

“all i can ask and pray for is that he and his son are treated fairly.” that child wasn’t drunk &recklessly shooting a gun in the middle of the night. and a decade away from the violent leprechaun who was is the best thing for him. — 𝖒𝖆𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖙𝖊 𝖊𝖉𝖉𝖎𝖊 (@kngdmhallnoates) August 11, 2023

The letter continued to stir controversy, leading fans to clap back on social media.

Check out the backlash over Mario supporting Tory Lanez after the flip.