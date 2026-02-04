And The Oscar Goes To…Colman Domingo’s Mind-Blowing Transformation Into Joe Jackson Shatters Social Media, Stirs Up Even More ‘Michael’ Mania

And the Oscar goes to…

Source: Lionsgate Pictures

Social media is buzzing over Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo‘s mind-blowing transformation into the infamous Joe Jackson in a stunning reveal at the center of the highly anticipated new trailer for Michael.

In the now-viral first look, Domingo disappears under extraordinary prosthetics and makeup to become the famed Jackson patriarch whose controversial tactics helped his son ascend to his very own realm of superstardom.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Antoine Fuqua—the second highest grossing Black director of all-time, Michael stars MJ’s nephew Jaafar Jackson (Jermaine’s son) as the King of Pop in the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists in the history of forever.

Bustling with a special kind of nostalgia, the film “tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world,” per the official synopsis.

Delving into his off-stage life between some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never seen before.

Naturally, social media erupted with starry-eyed reactions to the long-awaited biopic which trended worldwide in the midst of Grammy night hysteria.

At one point, the film was rumored to be FOUR HOURS long before later being teased as a potential 2-part event.

When asked by an analyst about part two of the film, Lionsgate Motion Picture Chair Adam Fogelson teased that “more Michael” could be announced right after the first film is released, per World of Reel.

“…We’ve had the great pleasure of seeing the director’s cut of the first film, and it is exceptional,” he said on a recent earnings call. “While we’re not yet ready to confirm plans for a second film, I can tell you that the creative team is hard at work making sure that we’re in a position to deliver more Michael soon after we release the first film.”

What are you wearing to the theater on premiere weekend? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Colman’s stunning transformation on the flip.