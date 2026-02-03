Close
Funniest Tweets, Memes & More From The 2026 Grammys

‘Oh! The Grammy Goes To Luther Vandross!’ Funniest Tweets, Memes, Viral Videos & More From The 2026 Grammys

Must-see social media shenanigans from the star-studded 2026 Grammy Awards

Published on February 2, 2026
1 of 30

68th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty

Last night’s star-studded Grammys was another shenanigan-stuffed spectacle with a slew of viral moments, including authentically unique star Durand Bernarr‘s hilarious reaction to winning his first Grammy, Girlie-Pop group Katseye flabbergasting the internet with their, uh, performance (?), and Cher accidentally announcing Luther Vandross as the winner of Record of the Year for Kendrick and SZA’s hit collab ‘Luther.’

In an instantly iconic moment, the 79-year-old legend seemingly only expected to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award for her 60-year career before host Trevor Noah called her back to present the last award.

Following a flustered moment with the teleprompter and envelope, a clearly confused Cher announced, “Oh, the Grammy goes to Luther Vandross!” which immediately sent social media into a frenzy because, well, the beloved crooner passed away in 2005.

Always classy, Cher corrected herself that “the Grammy goes to Kendrick Lamar” and apologized as the crowd bustled with laughter.

Naturally, social media exploded with memes poking fun at the moment where Cher appeared to genuinely believe that Luther Vandross won a Grammy.

Other standout moments included the soul-stirring tribute honoring D’Angelo and Roberta Flack with a tremendous homage to Gospel giant Richard Smallwood.

Led by Lauryn Hill, the buzziest moment of the night featured beautiful tributes by Bilal, Lucky Daye, Leon Thomas, Raphael Saadiq, Anthony Hamilton, Vanguard BGVS, and Jon Batiste, who closed with a stirring rendition of “Africa.”

What was your fave moment from the 2026 Grammys? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets, memes, viral videos, and more from the star-studded show on the flip.

