'Ready To Love Detroit' Finale: Ashley Says She & Darius Are Over

'Ready To Love Detroit' Finale Exclusive Clip: Ashley Says She & Darius Are Over—'I Can't Do This Anymore'

Published on February 5, 2026
READY TO LOVE: DETROIT, OWN
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT

OWN’s hit dating series, Ready To Love, is airing its season finale TOMORROW, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip.

As previously reported, the critically acclaimed series shifted gears and headed to Detroit, where 20 vibrant singles are ready to put their hearts on the line. Known for its soul, style, and hustle, the city sets the perfect stage for a new season of romance, realness, and raw connection.

This season, Ready To Love: Detroit brings together a diverse mix of men and women in their 30s and 40s, professionals who are thriving in their careers and looking for something real. From a chef, a teacher and an attorney, to a seamstress, a songwriter, and even a mathematician, these singles reflect the creativity, ambition, and Black excellence that is bursting out of Detroit. Hosted by comedian Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, the show delves into the modern Black dating experience, where finding love means confronting your fears, being vulnerable, and navigating unexpected twists along the way. With Tommy’s signature humor and tough-love guidance, the path to romance will be anything but predictable.

RELATED: #ReadyToLove Exclusive Clip: Cisco’s Praise For ‘Beautiful’ Tae Rubs Shanice The Wrong Way

This season of Ready To Love: Detroit is bringing deep emotions, bold personalities, and high-stakes romance. Contestants are seen dancing at the club, enjoying flirty dinner dates, and even hitting the race track as they navigate the unpredictable world of modern dating.

Ready To Love Finale Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s season finale, Ashley opens up about the moment she realized her relationship with Darius had reached its breaking point, and the unexpected reason behind her decision.

Ready To Love Detroit
Source: Ready To Love / OWN

“It was like two weeks after the end of the journey he planned the date, we went out, and it was a great date, actually,” Ashley said. “But in the midst of our date, Lauren called.”

Ashley explained that she was immediately confused and questioned whether Darius was dating her fellow Ready To Love participant. She asked him to answer Lauren’s call, but he declined.

Ready To Love Detroit
Source: Ready To Love / OWN

She also recalled a comment Darius made earlier that lingered with her.

“But before that, he said, ‘Oh, man, I gotta call Lauren and tell her I choose you,’” Ashley shared. “So, after our date, I texted you that morning and said, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’”

Ready To Love Detroit
Source: Ready To Love / OWN

Mind you, while this happening, Lauren is seen looking confused backstage.

“What?!” she exclaims. “Ew, no, stop playing with me!”

Ready To Love Detroit
Source: Ready To Love / OWN

Take an exclusive look below!

The Ready To Love: Detroit finale airs tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN!

News

