Cupid’s Angels: A Gallery Of Sweet Treats, Screen-Sizzlers & Stunners Who Slayed Valentine’s Day 2025

Swoon SZN

In celebration of Valentine’s Day 2025, we curated a swoon-worthy showcase of stunners headlined by Coco Jones, Chlöe Bailey, Lira Galore, Ari Fletcher, Jayda Cheaves, Angela Simmons, and Serayah who spread love (and lust) on the heart-eyed holiday.

Exuding lover girl energy, Serayah won V-Day with her man, her man, her man Joey Bada$$ at the ultra-exclusive A Ma Maniére Beach in Folly Beach, South Carolina just days after announcing her pregnancy.

The cozy couple enjoyed soothing views of the stunning three-story destination that “blends high-end design with serene ocean beauty,” per the press release.

Renowned for its culture-elevating collabs, Black-owned luxury brand A Ma Maniére continues to make power moves after securing NIKE’s largest partnership since Virgil Abloh last year.

Beyond sneakers, the brand’s expansion into luxury travel begins with this Folly Beach property–the latest hospitality gem from The Whitaker Group and first of several planned destinations including Sonoma County and London.

“We are dedicated to created spaces where Black and brown community members can embrace luxury on their own terms,” said James Whitner, Founder of The Whitaker Group, which includes popular luxury boutiques A Ma Maniére and Social Status. “This is more than just a destination; it embodies empowerment and inclusivity. By choosing Folly Beach, a locale with a history of exclusion, we are not only rewriting the narrative but reclaiming it.”

Who had the hottest Valentine's Day slay this year? Will you and bae be booking a romantic getaway to A Ma Maniére Beach?