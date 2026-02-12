Close
Abby De La Rosa Says Nick Cannon's Baby Mamas Don't Talk

Abby De La Rosa Says Not Communicating With Nick Cannon’s Other Baby Mamas Makes Their Relationship Seem More ‘Monogamous’

Published on February 12, 2026
Abby De La Rosa has revealed some behind-the-scenes information about the dynamic between her and Nick Cannon’s other baby mothers.

Liquid Lounge Day Club party with DJ Nick Cannon
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

During a recent interview, Abby De La Rosa, who shares three children–twins Zion and Zillion, 4, and daughter Beautiful, 3–with Cannon, opened up about how the father of 11 organizes his time between families.

De La Rosa revealed on the Lovers By Shan podcast that even though their children have spent time with one another, the six mothers do not communicate. Cannon also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 14, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden, 8, and Rise, 3, and daughter Powerful, 5, with Brittany Bell; son Legendary, 4, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx, 3, with LaNisha Cole; and daughter Halo, 3, with Alyssa Scott.

“As for the mothers…We don’t have any communication with each other,” De La Rosa confessed. “We all live very separate lives. We’re all very individualized.”

Abby went on to explain that Cannon is the one who “calls the shots” when it comes to coordinating playdates among his children, which makes their relationship feel more “monogamous.”

“We agree or we’ll send the nannies to do it,” De La Rosa said. “That’s really it. We all live very individual lives. So, in a sense, it feels monogamous.”

As for how the Masked Singer host views his unconventional relationships, De La Rosa confirmed he isn’t a fan of labels.

“He also lives in this constant phrase: ‘If you label me, you disable me,’ so you cannot label him in any way, which is, I’m for it. The label thing, I get it. I understand,” she said. “But it’s also some truth to it so we’ve had many a conversations where it’s like, ‘No, I think you’re polyamorous.’ ‘I’m not polyamorous! I’m not! I just love, I love.'”

De La Rosa also said that the actor’s approach to his love life has helped shape how she explains their family structure to her children.

“What I have chosen to teach my kids is, ‘Daddy loves many people. Daddy has a lot of love to give. That’s just who Daddy is,’” Abby explained. “And they know their brothers and sisters’ parents and Miss so-and-so and Miss That, Miss That.”

