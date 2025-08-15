Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

If Lil Yachty hadn’t cut his signature braidlets, he’d be snatched bald and beadless the way he’s getting dragged for using George Floyd’s murder as a punchline in a new song.

Rappers will say anything, especially for attention, but Lil Yachty took it way too far on a song he previewed. Critics claim he went literal as the “devil’s” advocate when he identified with former police officer Derek Chauvin while mocking George Floyd’s horrific killing in 2020.

Neither Floyd’s brother nor retired NBA champ Stephen Jackson is letting the disgusting diss slide as they defend his legacy from Yachty’s “wack a**” lyric: “Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd.”

The rapper’s Concrete Boys entourage nodded along with the low-down lyric like it was sweet during a preview of the unreleased song on Plaqueboymax’s stream on Thursday. It seems like nobody in Lil Yachty’s circle warned him to rewrite that line, but the internet didn’t hold back.

Stephen Jackson Slams “Sambo” Lil Yachty, Offers To Pull Up With All Of Houston Over George Floyd Disrespect

Stephen Jackson is one of the celebs who swore to defend his lookalike’s legacy. He went all the way in on “wack Sambo n****s” like Yachty. Although the All The Smoke host said he stays above drama, he took to Instagram Live to air out the “Broccoli” star.

“Man, I’m so out the way, man. Trying to mind my business. Y’all see the type of big sh*t we got going on and sh*t we doing, man,” Jackson said. “I’m just trying not to pay attention to you idiots, man. But like, it’s just hard, bro,” he added before aiming at Yachty’s “demeaning diss.”

“Lil Yachty, bro. You’ve been wack, my n***a. But you think you saying George Floyd name and trying to use his name in a bar that’s gonna make people like your wack a** music, my n***a? That sh*t weak. Y’all the only era that feel like demeaning the dead and saying that sh*t is cool, my n***. It ain’t. It ain’t,” he continued.

Jackson doesn’t play about his late friend. He made it clear that he “and the whole Third Ward, and the whole Houston, Texas, riding behind G, man. Don’t ever say his name, bro. None of y’all knew G. Nothing about him. But y’all want to say his name for clout. Let somebody die in your family and we’ll do a whole skit about it!”

Little Boat should probably find something safe to do like reworking that verse. Terrence Floyd also confirmed that the trifling line “disturbs the family” and disrespects his brother’s legacy.

Check out George Floyd’s brother calling out Lil Yachty’s “inconsiderate” punchline after the flip.