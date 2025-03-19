So Much Mess: Jess Hilarious Confronts Her ‘The Breakfast Club’ Co-Hosts On-Air Amid Loren LoRosa Comparisons & ‘High School’ Antics

Jess Hilarious doesn’t feel like she’s on the same team with co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club—and she’s letting her co-workers know that there’s nothing “hilarious” about changes and “high school” antics” that blindsided her after she returned from maternity leave.

“I feel played with!” the Baltimore-bred comedian declared, amid recent comparisons between her and journalist Loren LoRosa, who critics have branded “a better fit” for the show.

On Tuesday, the comedienne, who recently returned to the show after maternity leave, took to Instagram to express her frustrations with Charlamagne, LoRosa, and DJ Envy on March 18. She claimed she felt “played with” and unsupported by the trio after Corey Holcomb accused her of lacking talent and suggested that her temporary replacement, LoRosa, was better suited for the radio show.

On the March 12 episode of The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show, Holcomb boldly stated that Jess “wasn’t talented” and that LoRosa, who had been filling in as her temporary replacement, was better suited for the role because she knew how to “fit in” with Charlamagne and DJ Envy.

Naturally, Jess Hilarious took offense, and she ranted about it on Instagram Live.

“We supposed to be a team, but not one person comes to my defense at all, ever, with this online sh*t,” the comedian told fans on Wednesday as the clip of Holcomb went viral across the internet.

Then, Jess speculated why former Breakfast Club show host Angela Yee may have left the radio platform, pondering if it was due to similar drama and miscommunication. Jess took over from Yee in 2024.

“Angela Yee ain’t that motherf*cking crazy. Not as crazy as n***** try to make her out to be,” she continued. “There’s a reason that lady wanted to leave that show. I don’t know how she did that sh*t for 13 years. I don’t give a f**k, you already know what’s up with me. I feel played with! I’m gonna play with n*****. I’ve been quiet a lot… Why don’t y’all clear some of this sh*t up for y’all teammate? This sh*t is ran like a high school.”

In a series of follow-up videos, the broadcast star shared more of her frustrations about the radio show. She confessed that she initially felt threatened by LoRosa, especially after the former TMZ employee was given her popular segment, Jess With The Mess, while she was on maternity leave. While the funny entertainer acknowledged that LoRosa was doing her best with the segment, she felt disrespected by the production team’s decision.

“I’ve never hated on shorty… I big up this woman every day. I don’t have no reason to hate on this girl…I didn’t like her when I came back, she knew it, we had a conversation, because the anger was misplaced.”

Jess added:

“‘Nah it ain’t even you I don’t like, I’m realizing. It’s the way these n**gas is doing sh*t up here.”

Explaining more about the “high school” tendencies behind the scenes, Jess went on to complain about the production’s choice to keep LoRosa on board after her maternity leave, noting that she had a contract she worked hard to secure. Jess also admitted she wasn’t exactly a fan of LoRosa’s tendency to “over-talk,” hence why she told her co-host to “hush” and “shut up” several times throughout the show.

Notably, she claimed that Charlamagne had texted her, suggesting that it would be beneficial for the women to lean into their tension, presumably to generate more drama and boost listener engagement.

She didn’t stop there.

Regarding Cory Holcomb, Jess stated she couldn’t care less about the comedian, as she already knew his comments were coming from a place of negativity. She claimed that Holcomb had never liked her, particularly after she had a “field day with his a**.”

Jess added:

“That n**** still hurt that I won’t accept his apology. The problem is communication….”

Loren LoRosa & Jess Hilarious Talked Things Out On The Breakfast Club

Loren and Jess hashed out their differences live on air during Wednesday’s episode (March 19) of The Breakfast Club.

LoRosa kicked off the conversation by saying that she was “so thrown off” by parts of Jess’ Instagram Live session but felt like they were on good terms, especially since she had offered Jess plenty of opportunities to talk about whatever she might be feeling.

Jess claimed it wasn’t that simple and doubled down on her feelings of being unsupported by the group after Holcomb’s comments. She felt that no one made an effort to clear up the comments on the show after they went viral, as social media users painted her as a “villain” and jealous of LoRosa.

“The issue is the whole narrative. I understand F the comments and F the people and all that. It’s not about them. It’s about how I’m feeling, too,” she told the group holding back tears.

LoRosa noted that Jess’ “overtalking” comment in her IG Live came as a shock to her because Jess never told her she had a habit of doing so on the show, though the comedian insisted that she did. Explaining her “hush” and “shut up” remarks during their broadcasts, Jess told the newcomer:

“I have said ‘hush,’ ‘shut up,’ but yo you overtalk, and like I said, I’m not about to be up here fighting for no mic. If I already got the job like, what am I doing? It’s four voices, three of us are very opinionated. Me, you, and Charlamagne. I’m not saying Envy don’t got no opinion, but he don’t jump in every single time there’s dead air. You overtalk.”

Jess felt that LoRosa should have addressed her issues with the comments live on air when they happened, but LoRosa preferred to handle things more professionally.

“…The way that I do things, when it comes to my job and my career, that’s not what we on, and I told you from the jump I was never gonna give that to you….Regardless you don’t got to love me, you don’t have to like me, but we’re here together. I’m here… We gotta figure this out.”

The drama is thick!

See Jess’ full comments below.

