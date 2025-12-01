Reginae Carter has grown up in the spotlight, but one thing that has stayed consistent is her love for her parents, legendary rapper Lil Wayne and TV personality Toya Johnson-Rushing. This year, for her birthday, the three sat down for a revealing interview about their relationship and all things Reginae, including a moment when the heir to the Carter throne revealed which one of dad’s exes she vibes with most.

The eldest child of Wayne and Toya has been hosting her popular Heir Time podcast, which features sit-down interviews with the celebrity kids of famous parents, since the start of the year. Her guests have included Deondria Sanders, Shareef O’Neal, and King Harris, among others. But as one of the original celeb kids to gain their own massive following, it was only right that Reginae put herself in the hot seat to talk about what it was like growing up as the daughter of one of the world’s most lauded entertainers.

After sharing that she had a hard time in school due to the fame of her father, Reginae also took time to give Wayne his flowers for always making himself available to her.

“Me and my dad, we talk everyday,” she said. “Actually, dad, you probably are the reason why no man can say that he is too busy because my dad, no matter what, he gone text me or call me or something every day. Every single day. It’s no way that anybody can be that busy because that man is the busiest man I know. And if HE can call me? That’s what I love.”

When the conversation pivoted to what it was like seeing her mother and father start to bring new people into the fold, Reginae spoke candidly about loving the women her father chose and having Toya’s support in developing relationships with them.

“This is another thing that I applaud y’all for,” she said. “It was never a bitter situation. Honestly, I really was obsessed with a lot of my dad’s girlfriends and went back to my mom and told her. I begged for somebody to come to my party. I dressed as Nivea for my birthday and sang ‘Laundromat’ at my party. And my mama was cool with it, got the outfit together and everything. We really was family.

The ShadeRoom also noted that Reginae said her dad’s baby mama, Lauren London, is her fave of the women he’s had kids with.

“Now that I’m older, my Sag [Sagitarrius] queen twin, Lauren!” said Reginae about her bond with the actress. She added, “But you have amazing baby mama’s and I love them all. My mom was not apart of that because she’s an ex-wife, so yeah.”

The episode is full of cute moments, including Reginae naming watching movies with her dad as one of her favorite childhood memories and sharing that Wayne was a strong proponent for education.

“I remember you told me ‘there is nothing more beautiful than an educated young Black woman’ and that stuck with me,” she said. “So I always got good grades and did what I had to do in school.”

When it comes to her mother, Reginae said Toya manages her entire life, but that she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I call that woman for everything.”

Despite Toya and Wayne marrying when they were teenagers and divorcing soon after, the pair have always seemed to have a great rapport with one another and Reginae’s love for them both is apparent. We love to see a Black family unit that is strong, loving, and enduring.