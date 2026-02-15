With Love, The Fashion Killas: Rihanna Makes NYFW Appearance For A$AP Rocky’s AWGE Show, ‘Always Proud Of My Man’

Source: Matteo Prandoni & Sansho Scott/BFA.com / Courtesy of AWGE

Rihanna is all about showing love to support her man, A$AP Rocky, and she popped up at his AWGE New York Fashion Week show to do just that.

The Bajan billionaire stepped out into the NYC streets fashionably, as always, to surprise her baby daddy, whose talent and creativity she gushed over. She also kept it all in the family, sitting next to Rocky’s cousin during the show.

“I’m always proud of my man,” she told the NY Post. “My guy’s creative and a genius.”

Whenever Rih RIh decides to come out to play with fashion girlies, it’s always a moment. For this one, she opted for her man’s clothing line, donning a fur-trimmed, leather AWGE jacket over a lace bra with footless stockings and black stilettos. She kept the look chic and simple with a pulled back bun and natural makeup look.

Though the show marks Rocky’s third showing at NYFW, some fans are still curious about what the line really is. His signature streetwear style is present in the collections but he also dabbles in reimagined businesswear and high fashion accessories like a chinchilla fur baby carrier. Even the Harlem rapper, himself, seems to be trying to make sense of it all.

“The first rule of AWGE is we never reveal what AWGE is,” he said during an interview on The Ebro Show. “And the second rule is when in doubt, revert to rule #1. It’s just a creative conglomerate: record label, clothing fashion brand, creative incubator, publishing company, creative direction company. We literally do creative direction for other artists. Creativity is what drives it and creativity is first.”

His runway show also included three new pieces from his ongoing collaboration with PUMA, deconstructed Polo dresses, mini kilts, and exclusive Ray-Bans—Rocky became the creative director of the brand in 2025—that flashed the name of his album, Don’t Be Dumb, while the models strutted. One of the most interesting accessories that came down the runway was a futuristic baby stroller. Chile, Rocky is a father first.

The couple was seen after the show, celebrating Papa Rocky’s achievement, making for a cute Valentine’s Day parents’ night out.

Rihanna switched up her look entirely, opting for a festive red fur stole and mini leather jacket over a body-hugging, ankle-length dress. Rocky popped out in a mahogany fur trench with a Chanel winter hat to top off the look. A simple black suit was his actual outfit on the evening, under which he kept it classic with a white tee.

We all know that Rihanna and Rocky love one another but what they love just as much is looking like money whenever they step out. We’re glad to see that they still have time to keep up their position as thee fashion killas despite juggling their busy schedules alongside that of parenting their three children. As far as getting your hand on Rocky’s newest pieces, some of them are already live on the PUMA website.

Check out more photos from A$AP Rocky’s AWGE New York Fashion Week Fashion Show below.

Matteo Prandoni & Sansho Scott/BFA.com Filippo Fior Matteo Prandoni & Sansho Scott/BFA.com Matteo Prandoni & Sansho Scott/BFA.com Matteo Prandoni & Sansho Scott/BFA.com

