Más Menu Magic: Taco Bell Debuts Bold Bites & Big Breakthroughs At Live Más LIVE 2026

Taco Bell’s annual Live Más Live was not only star-studded, it also came with the reveal of more than a dozen new menu items.

Taco Bell’s Flamin Hot Mini Taco Salad and Milk Bar Birthday Cake Empanada

For Live Más Live’s third year, the beloved fast food chain upped the stakes. The brand that’s enabled us all to think outside the bun made its way from its headquarters in Irvine, Calif., all the way to Hollywood, tapping some of Taco Bell’s biggest fans to announce some of the crazy creations the beautiful minds in their test kitchen are making a reality.

BOSSIP’s Rebecah Jacobs was on the scene at the historic Hollywood Palladium for the star-studded event, getting a front-row seat to all of the delightful chaos.

Hosted by Long Beach native Vince Staples, the rapper kept the evening light with his signature deadpan comedy. Other celebrity guests included Anderson .Paak and his bob, Doja Cat, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams, and more.

Ego Nwodim hosted her own game show during the presentation, during which Ashley Park, Lil Jon, and Devon Walker guessed which menu items were “made,” and which were “made up.” Luckily for them—and for us—Taco Bell’s Chief Food Innovation Officer and Head Chef Liz Matthews took the stage to reveal that almost all of the food and drinks pictured were real.

It’s impossible to get the full scope of the celebration without seeing it for yourself! Live Más LIVE: A Night at The Palladium is now streaming exclusively on NBCUniversal’s Peacock, taking Taco Bell’s most ambitious innovation showcase from the Hollywood stage to fans nationwide.

20 Bold Innovations Were Unveiled

Nacho Fries: After years of sell-out runs and passionate fan pleas, Nacho Fries are officially joining menus permanently later this year. The iconic, boldly seasoned fries have earned permanent status—a historic moment for one of the brand’s cult favorites.

Flamin’ Hot® Nacho Fries: It’s your beloved Nacho Fries, now paired with Flamin’ Hot Nacho Cheese sauce for a fiery kick in every dip. The classic nacho cheese gets an extra layer of bold Flamin’ Hot flavor, making each bite a craveable, spicy experience.

Crispy Chicken is expanding with an all-new series of dusted nuggets. Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets: Taco Bell’s signature crispy, all-whitemeat chicken nuggets get dusted—not dunked—in fiery Diablo seasoning. Yeah, Diablo sauce is now a dust, delivering its unmistakable smokey heat in a way fans have never tasted before.

Doritos® Cool Ranch® Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets with Doritos® Cool Ranch® dipping sauce: After Diablo Dust, fans can cool off with the next iteration of dusted nuggets coated in Doritos Cool Ranch seasoning and paired with a Doritos Cool Ranch dipping sauce for a flavor-on-flavor moment that’s unapologetically bold.

Hit the flip for more new menu items: