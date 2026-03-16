Mrs. Holland Hijinks? Fans Think THIS Zendaya Wedding Chapel Prank Proves She’s Tom Holland’s Spidey Spouse

The Zendaya and Tom Holland wedding rumors have shifted from mere tabloid speculation to what appears to be a series of intentional confirmations, this time during a fan’s wedding.

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

On Saturday, March 14, Zendaya took her promotional tour for her upcoming A24 film, The Drama, to a new level of advertising when she crashed a wedding at an iconic Las Vegas chapel. However, she wasn’t just there for a prank-style photo op; Zendaya actually signed the couple’s wedding certificate as a formal witness.

While the appearance was part of a marketing push for the wedding-themed movie (set to drop April 3), it was her comment while signing the certificate that stole the show.

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While wearing a simple gold wedding band on the finger, Zendaya inked her name on the document and said, “Last name reveal.”

The comment sparked speculation that she signed her name as Zendaya Holland, confirming that she and her honey Tom Holland are indeed married.

All Signs Point Yes To Tom And Zendaya’s Wedding

The escalation toward Zendaya’s wedding confirmation truly began two weeks ago at the SAG Actor Awards. Her longtime stylist and image architect, Law Roach, dropped a bombshell during an interview with Access Hollywood. When asked about the couple’s status, Roach didn’t mince words:

“The wedding has already happened,” Roach stated plainly. “You missed it.” When the interviewer pressed him on whether the claim was actually true, Roach doubled down, replying, “It’s very true.”

While Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, later posted a cryptic Instagram Story that some interpreted as a debunking of Roach’s possible joke, the actress’s own actions have told a different story. In promotional photos released by A24 for The Drama, Zendaya is clearly wearing a gold wedding band stacked with her engagement ring from Holland.

The breadcrumbs continued to drop throughout the week. At the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday, host Marsai Martin decided to address the elephant in the room. Martin joked from the stage that Zendaya should “just give a little nod or signal” so she would know when to send a wedding gift.

In a move that sent the crowd into a frenzy, Zendaya didn’t just nod; she held both of her hands up directly in front of her face, deliberately showing off the rings on her left hand. The signal was received loud and clear by the audience, who erupted in cheers. “We’ll talk after the show,” Martin quipped, further fueling the idea that the nuptials are a settled matter behind the scenes.

No one on Zendaya’s or Tom’s team has officially confirmed that the couple walked down the aisle. However, with the Oscars only hours away, fans are convinced that the red carpet will serve as the final, official reveal of Mr. and Mrs. Holland.

What do you think? Did the couple tie the knot? Let us know in the comments.