Phaedra's evolution over the years has brought her peace and growth.

Phaedra steps into a 'big sister' role with the new Housewives, ready to guide and confront.

Phaedra reflects on her friendship with Porsha, emphasizing the importance of supporting each other.

A seasoned Southern belle with a penchant for precision in her reads is reclaiming her time in the Bravosphere, and she’s speaking on newbies, navigating new dynamics, and THAT unfortunate friendship fallout.

“Some friendships just end,” said the attorney, mortician, and certified shade assassin.

Source: Bravo / Bravo

Phaedra Parks is s back for good, and in full form for #RHOA season 17, and according to her, this return is right on time.

BOSSIP’s own Liz Smith caught up with the fan favorite to talk about stepping back into the peach-filled spotlight, and one thing is clear. Phaedra is not easing in; she is owning every moment of it.

“I was back on season 16 for 10 days, so that wasn’t enough, so I said, let me go on and do it again!”

Growth & A New Era Of Phaedra Parks



For longtime viewers who have watched her journey since the early days, Phaedra made it clear that what we are seeing now is not a reinvention, it is evolution.

“You first saw me back in 2009, and that’s been 16, almost 17 years ago. So with anyone, hopefully you’re growing, changing, and evolving over the years. I don’t think it’s a different version of me, it’s just life. Life is gonna teach you wonderful lessons, good, bad, and it’s gonna make you adapt to certain scenarios. I have peace and I’m in the best era of my life.”

That peace hits different. Fans who remember her quick reads and unforgettable one-liners will still get the wit, but this time it is paired with a grounded energy that feels intentional. However, be clear, she is still going to check a girl when needed.

Big Sister Energy Towards New Peaches In The Mix

With a fresh crop of peaches joining the circle, Phaedra is stepping into her seasoned role whether they like it or not.

“We got some new peaches in the pie. So, of course you gotta be big sister, but sometimes people don’t like their big sister. But you gotta get the girls together! So, of course, there’s gonna be conflict, and I think that’ll be coming up sooner than later with me and some of the girls. But at the end of the day, this season to me is so good because it reminds me of those wonderful seasons that we had, you decades ago. And I think people are just gonna love it.”

From Toastgate To Turning A Corner

Of course, we had to get into where things stand with Angela Oakley after their tension in season 16. As previously reported, the two clashed during the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, where Angela accused Phaedra of being the mastermind behind sending a man named Marcus—a supposed stranger—to stir the pot at Kelli Ferrell’s cooking event with cheating allegations about Charles Oakley.

Phaedra vehemently denied the claims, leaving the issue unresolved at the time.

Now, however, it appears the dynamic has shifted.

“We are definitely in a better place. I mean, obviously, episode one, we still talking about toastgate! You know it’s like…okay, girl. But we’re moving in a different direction, and I like Angela. Angela’s quick on her feet.”

The ladies’ more friendly dynamic was shown Sunday during The Real Housewives of Atlanta when Angela apologized to Phaedra.

Phaedra Speaks On Her “Frick” Porsha Williams’ Friendship Fallout With Shamea Morton

One relationship fans are watching closely is the dynamic between Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton. And with Phaedra being firmly in her “Frick” Porsha’s corner, she did not shy away from sharing her thoughts.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

“You know what? This is the thing. In any friendship, you’re gonna have ups and downs, but I think it’s hard to watch it, but at the end of the day…let me say this appropriately, at the end of the day, some friendships just end. And it’s not always the best thing to get on a show with your friend after you’ve been on the show as a friend. Then sometimes I think that causes conflict because at the end of the day, you know, Porsha is that girl. A lot of girls want to be Porsha. But at the end of the day there is only one Porsha and once people realize that, get in your own lane.” She continued, “The reason our friendship works so well, I’m not jealous of Porsha. I don’t wanna be Porsha. Porsha, you are sexy, you are beautiful, honey. You are doing what you wanna do, and I am doing exactly what I wanna do, and I can support you and cheer you on. And that’s the way it’s gonna be. No matter what that’s what it’s always gonna be because that’s a real friendship.”

A Mother to Mother Convo With Latto

Outside of the drama, Phaedra is also showing love to her growing circle, including rapper Latto, whom she recently celebrated at her Paper Magazine release party alongside NeNe Leakes.

“She’s so adorable and so cute pregnant! We talk about lots of things, but when you’re pregnant your body is changing so rapidly. So we were talking about that and how your emotions are on a roller coaster. I told her that even though it seems so crazy, you have to enjoy those moments because when it ends, it really ends.”

If early episodes are any indication, Season 17 is turning things up a notch. Friendships are shifting, alliances are forming, and the energy feels reminiscent of the golden era that made the franchise a cultural staple. Only time will tell.

With Phaedra Parks back in the mix, the balance of humor, wisdom, and just the right amount of mess is exactly what the show needed.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

Will you be tuned in this season?