Renee Rapp's Wild Take On Tory Lanez's Prison Woes

Reneé Rapp Talks Tory Lanez Prison Woes: ‘A Lot Of People Get Stabbed’

Reneé Rapp is riding for her "Mean Girlz" collaborator Megan Thee Stallion, says she has no sympathy for Tory Lanez prison attack: "A lot of people get stabbed"

Published on June 15, 2025

The internet is buzzing, once again, thanks to Reneé Rapp and her unapologetic take on some of the turmoil one of her besties has been through. The “Mean Girls” star, known for her candidness and unwavering support for Megan Thee Stallion, recently weighed in on the shocking news that Tory Lanez was stabbed in prison, and her reaction has sent fans and critics alike into a frenzy.

Renee Rapp x Tory Lanez
Source: Steve Granitz/Greg Doherty / Getty

As BOSSIP previously reported, Tory Lanez, currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, was recently involved in a violent attack behind bars. Reports indicated he suffered multiple stab wounds, a development that, while grim, has sparked a range of public responses. Now, Reneé Rapp has officially added her voice to the conversation, and she did not hold back.

During a recent interview with Ziwe, when asked about the prison stabbing, Rapp reportedly delivered a deadpan response that instantly went viral.

“I feel like a lot of people get stabbed,” she shrugged, “And like…that’s okay.”

But she didn’t stop there. She then reportedly took it a step further, stating, “Maybe we should be doing it more. Please. Maybe we should be stabbing more.”

Reneé Rapp’s Raw Take: No Tears for Tory Lanez

This isn’t the first time Reneé Rapp has thrown her full weight behind Megan Thee Stallion and against Tory Lanez. She has consistently been vocal about her support for Meg, even declaring herself a “true true Meg supporter” and stating, “I hate that other man” in a previous interview. Her stance has always been clear: she stands with the victim.

The timing of Rapp’s comments is also noteworthy, as it comes amidst renewed public discourse around Tory Lanez, particularly after rumors surfaced that Drake allegedly posted a pardon petition for him. Rapp’s reaction to this was equally dismissive, reportedly exhaling, “That’s so tired,” showing her complete lack of patience for any narrative attempting to reframe Lanez’s situation.

While some critics might find her comments harsh, her supporters see it as a refreshing dose of reality in a situation where many have remained silent or even shown sympathy for Lanez.

One X, formerly Twitter, user stated, “It’s crazy how a white woman can confidently stand behind Megan while her Black friends/colleagues are busy pandering to abusers.”

Other users even mentioned the rift between MTS and GloRilla, pointing out that GloRilla has still not publicly denounced Tory Lanez, despite being a prominent activist against domestic violence.

“And yet GloRilla couldn’t speak a word for Megan,” a user stated.

Reneé’s comments come after a recent pattern of several industry persons standing behind Tory and insinuating that Megan Thee Stallion is lying about being shot by the rapper. You may recall, both Chris Brown and Drake reposted a petition attempting to exonerate Tory. The legal team for the inmate also alleged that Meg’s ex-friend Kelsey was acutally the shooter and Lanez was simply taking the fall for her. A Florida politician also attempted to help the rapper be released from prison after the stabbing.

As result of the rumors and online chaos, Megan’s legal team released a slideshow of evidence that was already presented during the trial that led to Tory’s conviction.

