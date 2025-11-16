Close
Celebrity

Drew Sidora Shuts Down Shamea & Kelli At BravoCon 2025

#RHOA Ruckus: Drew Slams Shamea & Kelli For Alleging That K. Michelle Out-Sings Her—‘We Both Sing Better Than You, Boo’

Published on November 16, 2025

The music rivalry between the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta has officially moved from the TV screens to the biggest fan convention in reality TV. Drew Sidora fiercely defended her vocal talent Saturday at BravoCon, shutting down castmates Shamea Morton and Kelli Ferrell after they suggested new #RHOA newbie, K. Michelle, has the superior singing voice.

This heated moment, which occurred during a packed #RHOA discussion allowed Drew to respond to Kelli and Shamea after they told TheNeighborhoodTalk that K. Michelle was the better singer while discussing the alleged beef between K and Drew.

“Well, I mean, who is at the awards shows?” said Kelli to TNT. “I think K is at the CMAs, did you see it?”

Shamea added that while she couldn’t confirm whether or not K. Michelle was a cast member, if the country crooner was a part of the cast, her vote would go to her.

“Absofreakinglutely, Kimberly Michelle. That was easy!” said Shamea.

After catching word of what was said, Drew let her shade rip at the “Vivas Las Atlanta Peaches” panel.

“So at the end of the day, Sha-messy here, being who she is. You know, I don’t understand why you would compare me and K. Michelle when we both sing better than you boo,” said Drew. “The last time that I checked, my album charted and you have yet to release one. So it’s giving a one-hit wonder.”

In response to Drew, Shamea claimed that the one song she has performed better than Drew’s, but Drew shook it off and continued.

“Kelli the minion here, who has no talent…”

Prior to the big blowup, Drew exclusively told BOSSIP that she is unaware of any issues between K. Michelle and herself.

“A lot of times I don’t even know. I’m like ‘we have an issue?’ I didn’t know. I don’t know what’s going on, like this is a lot.”

As previously reported, a rumor alleged that K. Michelle and Drew got into an “explosive” debate about their vocal prowess. An eyewitness claimed that the confrontation “started as just shade” when K. Michelle allegedly made a “slick comment about Drew’s singing with something like she should ‘stick to acting'” before things allegedly got physical.

Just as the rumor mill was kicking into overdrive, K. Michelle shut it down, calling it a “complete lie.”

