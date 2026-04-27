Close
Crime

Influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska Dies After Being Run Over By Car

Rest In Peace: Influencer Klaudia Glam Dies After Being Run Over By Car, Gabrielle Carrington’s Charge Changed To Murder

Published on April 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Klaudia Zakrzewska
Source: @Klaudiaglam / Instagram

BOSSIP previously reported on a disturbingly gruesome incident that took place between two influencers in the UK. Unfortunately, that story now has a sad update.

According to The Sun, 32-year-old social media influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska, known online as @Klaudiaglam, has died after being purposely struck by a car in London. Zakrzewska sustained serious injuries following a violent early-morning fight with Gabrielle Carrrington, another popular online personality known as @RielleUK. The tragedy occurred around 4:30 a.m. on April 19 on Argyll Street, near the London Palladium, after what witnesses described as a heated conflict between the two women.

A family member of Klaudia’s told The Sun that the family has been in a “living hell” since the attack and has been by her bedside every day. We can’t even imagine the pain that they are suffering now as they reveal that their beloved has been “brain dead” since arriving at the hospital.

A close family member told us that Klaudia’s “kindly heart” had been slowing down and her “organs failing”.

They added: “Klaudia touched many hearts and we are all in agony.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell is in charge of the ongoing investigation and came forward today to issue a public statement about Klaudia’s passing and to extend sympathies to her loved ones.

“We would like to express our deepest sympathies to Klaudia’s family and friends in light of this tragic update. Our thoughts are also with everyone impacted by this incident.

“We recognise that this case has generated significant interest and discussion on social media; however, we would urge the public to refrain from further speculation.

DCI Foxwell also asked that people stop circulating the traumatizing footage of Klaudia being run over by Carrington. The video has already amassed millions of views across platforms.

We’d be remiss not to mention the other two individuals again who were hurt during the vehicle attack. There is no new status updates on those two but we will continue to monitor the situation in search of more information.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Roberto Cavalli - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027

    The Hotties Are Standing Beside Her: Fans React To Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Relationship News

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

    'He's Going To HELL' — Megan Thee Stallion Savagely Outs ‘Cheating’ Klay Thompson & The Internet Goes Off!

    MadameNoire
    US President Donald Trump speaks in Washington D.C

    Following WHCD Shooting, Donald Trump Expresses Need For His White House Ballroom Vanity Project

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Yay, they've scored a goal!

    Weekend Watch List: Top Movies & Shows To Watch Right Now

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Chris Brown Hits Back At ‘Karens’ Criticizing Usher R&B Tour: ‘The Self Hating H*es Be Making Me LAUGH’

    Comment
    Is God Is screening event
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Screen Queen Tings! Tessa Thompson Supports Emerging Stars Kara Young & Mallori Johnson At Star-Studded ‘Is God Is’ Screening Soirée In NYC

    Comment
    Summer House
    Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

    Bravo Says The Scandalous ‘Summer House’ Audio Leak Was An Inside Job, Andy Cohen Confirms A Fan Cracked The Case

    Comment
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    Hang In There, Hottie! Megan Thee Stallion Returns To Moulin Rouge Amid Klay Thompson Breakup

    Comment
    Celebrities x Joe Turner
    7 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Lauren A. Williams

    Seen On The Scene: Celebs Sizzle & Slay For ‘Joe Turner’s Come And Gone’ Opening On Broadway

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close