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Xscape, K. Michelle & Donnell Jones Having Mother's Day Concert

No Little Secret: Xscape, K. Michelle & Donnell Jones ‘Just Kicking It’ For Mother’s Day At Atlanta’s Fox Theatre

Published on May 5, 2026
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The Mother’s Day Love Affair


It’s no “Little Secret,” a trio of hometown hitmakers is performing a showcase alongside a Memphis songstress and an R&B singer who knows where you “Wanna Be” for Mother’s Day.

Xscape is headlining “The Mother’s Day Love Affair” at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on May 10, produced by UpFront Presents.

The group, consisting of Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, and Tamika Scott, is just kicking it with K. Michelle and Donnell Jones for a one-night only show blending classic cuts and crowd-pleasing nostalgia.

Xscape is bringing fans into the celebration with a VIP giveaway tied to “The Mother’s Day Love Affair,” rolling out the opportunity across social media in the lead-up to the show.

The group is encouraging concertgoers to enter for a chance to receive the “VIP Royal Treatment,” a package that includes front-row or pit seating, red-carpet express entry, a complimentary pre-show brunch experience, and Mother’s Day roses. To be eligible, fans must purchase a ticket, like the post, and tag their intended concert companion.

Winners will be announced tomorrow, May 6, just days before the group takes the stage at the Fox Theatre.

K. Michelle also shared the giveaway with her fans, the Rebels, encouraging them to enter before it’s too late.

The “Mother’s Day Love Affair” tickets are currently on sale HERE and through the Fox Theatre box office.


Are you buying tickets to see Xscape, K Michelle, and Donnell Jones for Mother’s Day?






























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