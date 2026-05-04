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Colman Domingo Hosts 2nd Annual 'Put That Sh*t On' Party

Colman Domingo Hosts 2nd Annual ‘Put That Sh*t On’ Pre-Met Gala Party, Gabrielle Union, Heidi Klum & More Stars Attend

Published on May 4, 2026
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  • Colman Domingo led by example, wearing a custom feathered ensemble to set the tone for the night's 'Costume Art' theme.
  • The guest list included a diverse mix of Hollywood, fashion, and music stars, cementing the event as a must-attend pre-Met Gala soirée.
  • Domingo emphasized the deeper purpose of the night, reminding guests of the power of creativity and community to change the world.

Colman Domingo aaaalllways puts that sh*t on, and he’s encouraging his friends to do the same!

Colman Domingo hosts pre-Met Gala party
Source: Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Colman Domingo knows how to set the tone before fashion’s biggest night, and he did it again this weekend with a celebration that brought style to a soulful gathering.

Ahead of the annual Met Gala Monday, May 4, in New York City, the Oscar-nominated star hosted his second annual “Put That Sh*t On” soirée in partnership with Tequila Don Julio, held at the newly opened Faena New York. Inside the venue’s Living Room on Saturday, May 2, the invite-only affair brought together a curated mix of friends, collaborators, and fashion heavyweights ready to embrace the night’s maximalist dress code.

Colman Domingo hosts pre-Met Gala party
Source: SekouLuke / SekouLuke

From the moment guests arrived, Domingo set the energy himself. As noted by Vogue, he personally welcomed attendees, greeting them with hugs and even pulling some straight onto the dance floor. The invitation’s directive to “Put That Sh*t On!” wasn’t taken lightly, and Domingo led by example in a custom feathered look by Mexican designer Patricio Campillo. The intricate ensemble, crafted with individually sewn rooster feathers, was a nod to the evening’s “Costume Art” theme and reportedly took weeks to complete.

Colman Domingo hosts pre-Met Gala party
Source: Craig Barritt / Getty Images

The guest list read like a cross-section of Hollywood, fashion, and music’s most stylish names. Attendees included Nina Dobrev, Heidi Klum, Gabrielle Union, Leo Woodall, Meghann Fahy, Russell Tovey, Emma Thynn, and Eva Chen, alongside creatives like Law Roach and Babyface. Vogue also noted appearances from industry figures such as Marc Jacobs and Haider Ackermann, further cementing the soirée as a can’t-miss stop on the pre-Met circuit.

Colman Domingo hosts pre-Met Gala party
Source: SekouLuke / SekouLuke

During the festivities, the party leaned into both glamour and intimacy. Guests’ phone cameras were covered with gold stickers, encouraging everyone to stay present and fully enjoy the moment without the pressure of social media or any other outside voices.

The dance floor quickly turned into a runway, fueled by specialty cocktails like “The Catwalk” courtesy of Don Julio. Music kept the energy high throughout the night, with sets from DJ Spinderella and DJ Lina before Jacob Lusk took over for a live performance that included a standout rendition of “Bennie and the Jets.”

Colman Domingo hosts pre-Met Gala party
Source: Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Beyond the fashion and festivities, Domingo made sure the night carried a deeper purpose. Raising a glass during a toast, he reminded the room of the power of creativity and connection.

“We’re here tonight to celebrate the arts, in all its forms, and all of you here that can change the world through your art,” he said. “Tonight I want you all to meet a new person, because through this community and connection with one and other, you have the power to change the world.”

Colman Domingo hosts pre-Met Gala party
Source: Craig Barritt / Getty Images

With his annual soirée quickly becoming a staple of the Met Gala lead-up, Domingo is carving out his own lane as both a style icon and a cultural convener.

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