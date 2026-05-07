OWN Announces New Season Of 'Heart & Hustle: Houston'

The women navigate relationship issues, grief, co-parenting, and other adult problems while pursuing their ambitions.

Source: OWN / OWN

OWN is heading back to Houston, and the heart—and hustle—is only getting louder. The network announced that Heart & Hustle: Houston will return for its second season on Saturday, May 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, before moving into its regular 8 p.m. ET/PT time slot beginning June 20. The docuseries follows a group of ambitious Black women in Houston who are trying to build empires, protect their peace, hold their families together, and keep their friendships from falling apart.

For anyone who missed the first season, Heart & Hustle: Houston is basically what happens when boss moves, sisterhood, motherhood, love, grief, and real-life pressure all meet in one of the country’s biggest cities. The show centers on women who look like they have it all together on the outside but are still dealing with the same heavy stuff everyone else does behind closed doors. That’s what gives the series its lane: it’s not just about drama for drama’s sake, it’s about what happens when successful Black women are forced to balance the image, the grind, and the healing all at once.

Season 2 brings back Chloe Cooke, La’Torria Lemon, LeBrina Jackson, Muneera Page, Roe Grady-Pichardo, and Alaina Saulsberry, and this time around, the sisterhood is not standing on solid ground.

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According to an official release, the women are dealing with the aftermath of an explosive fallout that splits the group into opposing sides. As they try to rebuild what once felt unbreakable, new tension keeps popping up, threatening to damage their friendships further.

Each woman also has their own personal storm brewing.

Alaina, the visionary CEO behind Color du Jour, navigates a fracturing marriage and looming divorce while confronting past wounds and stepping into a new chapter with clarity and resilience.

Source: Heart & Hustle: Houston / OWN

Chloe’s relationship with her boyfriend Jordan may be headed toward an engagement, but questions about his past and their 17-year age gap are complicating the picture.

Source: Heart & Hustle: Houston / OWN

La’Torria is continuing to grow her award-winning PR firm while still grieving the loss of her father.

Source: Heart & Hustle: Houston / OWN

LeBrina, an elite spa owner, is trying to figure out how she went from being seen as the group’s caretaker to being labeled a “mean girl.”

Source: Heart & Hustle: Houston / OWN

Muneera is juggling marriage, motherhood, and her life as a successful content creator while trying to break generational emotional patterns.

Source: Heart & Hustle: Houston / OWN

Roe is navigating co-parenting and unresolved feelings with her ex, while Alaina is stepping into a new chapter as her marriage heads toward divorce.

Source: Heart & Hustle: Houston / OWN

That mix of friendship drama, real adult problems, and Houston ambition should make the new season hit viewers. These women are not just arguing in pretty clothes; they are trying to heal, grow, stay booked, keep their families intact and figure out who is really solid when life gets messy.

Produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment for OWN, “Heart & Hustle: Houston” looks like it is coming back with bigger stakes, deeper emotions, and the kind of group tension that keeps people locked in week after week.

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For Your Southern Sisterhood Viewing Pleasure: OWN Announces ‘Heart & Hustle: Houston’ Season 2 was originally published on globalgrind.com