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Viral It-Girls Who Slayed At Sea On Virgin's Epic Creator Cruise

Bad & Buoyant! A Gallery Of Viral Vixens, Dreamy It-Girlies & Bahama Mamas Who Slayyyed At Sea On Virgin Voyages’ Epic Creator Cruise

Prepare to be influenced by these viral it-girls who set the seas ablaze on Virgin Voyages' Creator Cruise

Published on May 7, 2026
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All aboard the Baddie Boat!

Virgin Creator Cruise 2026
Source: IG: @its_pauldinej

The ultimate timeeee was had on Virgin Voyages and TikTok‘s viral creator cruise that brought together 1,000 of the biggest (and baddest) influencers, creators, and tastemakers for the largest Creator Voyage to date.

Powered by Fabletics, Moët Hennessy, Don Julio 1942, Coca-Cola, and other major brands, the fully immersive 3-night event treated guests to curated moments designed for discovery and storytelling onboard the Scarlet Lady from Miami to Bimini.

The epic collab between “the world’s No. 1 kid-free cruise line” and TikTok signaled a defining new chapter for both brands which trended across social media while the largest creator activation in Virgin Voyages’ history unfolded at sea.

“Creators are some of the most trusted media channels on the planet right now because they care about their audiences,” said Nathan Rosenberg, CMO at Virgin Voyages.

“They show up, they share what moves them, and people listen. We went to TikTok because that belief is shared. We’re both obsessed with the same thing: helping people discover their next adventure. They do it on the platform. We do it at sea. Putting a thousand creators in the middle of that? That’s where it gets really interesting.”

At the center of the brilliant marketing moment was Elayane Merriwether, Head of Brand & Social for Virgin Voyages, whose intentional, inclusive, and iconic strategy created one of the biggest influencer-focused brand wins in history.

Merriwether detailed the creator economy-shifting move in a series of videos along with an appearance at the 2026 Possible Conference.

Rooted in creation with curated tracks spanning travel, dining, entertainment, wellness and music, creators were invited into the spaces that matter most to their audiences.

From sunrise fitness on the deck to enviable dining experiences, every moment was built to be lived first and shared second with the sailing culminating in Bimini, Bahamas at Virgin Voyages’ Beach Club where the brand’s signature Float On celebration becomes a high-energy beach bash.

For Virgin Voyages, the bar-raising Creator Cruise reinforced the importance of designing an experience around how people actually want to feel through dynamic design, culture and genuine human connection.

Were you #influenced to book a cruise on Virgin Voyages? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of viral vixens, it-girlies, and sea-stunners who brought main character energy to the now-legendary Virgin Creator Cruise on the flip.

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