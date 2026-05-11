Meet The Black Man Quietly Sitting At The Top Of The Luxury Watch World

Olivier Audemars is a fourth-generation member of the founding family behind Audemars Piguet, one of the world's most respected watchmakers.

Audemars Piguet, known for exclusivity, is collaborating with Swatch, known for accessibility, raising questions about maintaining prestige while reaching new audiences.

Olivier Audemars' story highlights the presence of Black influence in elite spaces that are often overlooked beyond fashion, music, and sports.

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The Swatch x Audemars Piguet conversation has the watch world acting like sneakerheads on release week. Swatch has officially confirmed a collaboration with Audemars Piguet tied to “Royal Pop,” with the full drop expected May 16, and speculation is already everywhere about whether this is a Royal Oak-inspired piece, a pocket watch, a Pop Swatch-style accessory, or something completely different. But while everybody is focused on the collab, the price point and the hype, there is a bigger story sitting right behind the logo: one of the most powerful people connected to Audemars Piguet is Olivier Audemars, a Black man whose last name is not just attached to the brand — it is part of the bloodline that built it.

Olivier Audemars is the vice chairman of Audemars Piguet’s board of directors and a fourth-generation member of one of the families behind the Swiss luxury house. AP’s own history identifies him as part of the fourth generation, alongside Jasmine Audemars, and notes that the company remains the oldest watchmaking manufacturer still in the hands of its founding families. That matters because Audemars Piguet is not some trendy luxury name that got hot because celebrities started wearing it. The brand dates back to 1875 in Le Brassus, Switzerland, where Jules Louis Audemars and Edward Auguste Piguet helped create what would become one of the most respected watchmakers on Earth.

For Olivier, the connection is even deeper. He is the great-grandson of Edward Auguste Piguet, one of the company’s two founders, and his memories of the brand go back to childhood visits with his grandfather, Paul-Edward Piguet. In a 2024 conversation with Pictet, Olivier recalled that the family business once felt distant to him — something his grandfather handled “up in the mountains” — until he began seeing the craft up close. One moment that stuck with him was touching the escapement of a movement and watching it come alive, making the tiny machinery feel like a beating heart.

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That part is important because Olivier Audemars did not grow up acting like AP was automatically his throne. He originally went into materials science and, after graduating, started his own laboratory with a former professor. Joining the family business was not the plan, but relatives eventually asked him to come in because they felt the company needed someone with a real inside understanding of its history and values. He joined Audemars Piguet in 1997, and after years in an operational role, he moved into board leadership, becoming vice chairman of the board of directors in 2014. That makes his position rare on several levels. Luxury watchmaking is already an exclusive world, and AP sits near the top of that mountain. Then you add the fact that Olivier is not just an executive hired to protect the brand — he is a steward of a family legacy that has survived for 150 years. In interviews, he has been clear that he does not look at the company as something he simply “owns.” He sees it more like a chain, where his job is to protect what came before him while making sure the next generation still has something meaningful to inherit.

That stewardship is a big reason this Swatch collaboration feels so interesting. Audemars Piguet is known for exclusivity, limited production and watches that most people will only see on the wrists of athletes, rappers, executives and serious collectors. The Royal Oak, in particular, has become one of the ultimate status watches. So when AP links with Swatch — a brand known for playful, more accessible watches — it creates a culture clash in the best way. It raises the question of how a house built on scarcity keeps its prestige while still speaking to a younger generation that loves collabs, color, accessibility and a little chaos.

Source: Ernesto S. Ruscio / Getty

That is what makes Olivier Audemars worth knowing beyond this one release. He is sitting at the intersection of heritage, power, culture and representation, quietly helping to guard one of the most exclusive names in luxury while carrying the bloodline of the people who created it. In a world where Black influence is often celebrated only when it touches fashion, music, sports, or streetwear, his story reminds people that our presence reaches into rooms most folks never even hear about. The Swatch x AP collab may be the headline this week, but Olivier Audemars is the bigger story — a Black man tied by family, history and leadership to one of the most important watch brands in the world.

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Meet The Black Man Quietly Sitting At The Top Of The Luxury Watch World was originally published on cassiuslife.com