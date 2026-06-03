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Sir Idris Elba Officially Receives Knighthood

Sir Idris! Idris Elba Officially Receives Knighthood & Celebrates A Major Milestone

Idris Elba has officially added a new title to his already impressive resume. He should now be called Sir Idris after receiving knighthood.

Published on June 3, 2026
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Investitures 2026: Sir Idris Elba Among Recipients
Source: Peter Nicholls / Getty

Idris Elba has officially added a new title to his already impressive resume. The actor, activist, producer, DJ, and philanthropist can now be called Sir Idris Elba after receiving a knighthood from King Charles III during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (June 2).

According to a report from People, Elba was recognized for his services to young people — a cause he has championed throughout his career both in the United Kingdom and abroad. During the ceremony, King Charles formally bestowed the honor by tapping a sword on the actor’s shoulders as he knelt before the monarch. The royal family later shared photos from the special moment on social media.

The honor was first announced as part of King Charles’ 2026 New Year Honors list, but the official ceremony made it all real. Shortly afterward, Elba took to social media to reflect on the moment, sharing a simple but powerful message: “We are thankful. The work continues.”

While many know Elba for unforgettable roles in projects like The Wire, Luther, Beasts of No Nation and Hijack, his impact extends far beyond Hollywood. Through the Elba Hope Foundation — which he co-founded with his wife, Sabrina Elba, in 2022 — the couple has focused on creating opportunities for young people and supporting underserved communities across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Africa. As noted by Yahoo Entertainment, the foundation works alongside nonprofit organizations to address issues including youth unemployment and food insecurity.

Elba has also used his platform to advocate against knife violence through his “Don’t Stop Your Future” campaign — further cementing his commitment to youth empowerment.

The honor carries special significance considering Elba has often credited The King’s Trust — formerly known as The Prince’s Trust — with helping launch his own career. The actor previously revealed that a grant from the organization helped him pursue opportunities in the arts when he was just 18 years old. Today (June 3), he serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for the charity.

Never one to take himself too seriously, Sir Idris also celebrated the occasion by showing off an Arsenal jersey featuring his new title and the number seven on the back. Whether he is starring in blockbuster films, spinning records behind a DJ booth, or investing in the next generation, Sir Idris Elba continues to prove that success means even more when it is shared with others.

Congratulations are certainly in order, Sir Elba. 

RELATED: Two ‘Heads Of State’ Are Better Than One: UK Prime Minister Idris Elba Teams Up With President John Cena To Stop A Global Conspiracy In Bonkers Final Trailer

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