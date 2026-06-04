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Ashlee Jenae’s official Cause Of Death Finally Revealed as suicide

Ashlee Jenae: Official Cause Of Death Finally Revealed, Fiancé Joe McCann Speaks Out

Published on June 4, 2026
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  • Authorities concluded Ashlee Jenae died by suicide while vacationing in Tanzania, despite initial suspicions about her fiancé's involvement.
  • The influencer had been experiencing significant mental distress leading up to her passing, according to the investigation findings.
  • Jenae's family continues to seek answers and mourn the sudden loss, as the fiancé expresses deep grief and gratitude for the investigation.
Ashlee Jenae Joe McCann
Source: Ashly Robinson / Instagram

This doesn’t sit well with us and it likely won’t sit well with many of you either…

The mystery surrounding influencer Ashlee Jenae’s tragic death has taken a heartbreaking turn, as authorities in Tanzania have officially revealed the 31-year-old content creator’s cause of death. According to PEOPLE, a newly completed investigation by the Zanzibar Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Department, Ashlee Jenae, born Ashly Robinson, died by suicide while vacationing on the Tanzanian island of Zanzibar with her fiancé, Joe McCann. Authorities concluded that Robinson had been experiencing significant mental distress leading up to her passing.

The lifestyle influencer, who amassed tens of thousands of followers through her travel, fashion, and relationship content, died on April 9 while on what appeared to be a celebratory getaway. As BOSSIP previously reported, the trip included an engagement to McCann, making the sudden loss even more shocking to her followers and loved ones.

The case gained even more public attention after Tanzanian authorities initially detained and questioned McCann following Robinson’s death. Many believed that he had to be involved following the news that the couple had gotten into a huge fight the night before she passed. Officials also temporarily withheld his travel documents while they conducted their investigation. However, police repeatedly stated that McCann was never thought of as a suspect.

According to investigators, evidence gathered from witness interviews and communications reviewed during the investigation pointed to Robinson struggling with emotional distress. Authorities ultimately determined that no criminal activity was involved in her death. In the weeks after Robinson’s passing, McCann publicly mourned his fiancée, describing her as compassionate, generous, and deeply devoted to family. He said she dreamed of becoming a mother and called her death an “incomprehensible tragedy.”

Meanwhile, Robinson’s family has continued to seek answers and previously expressed skepticism about early reports surrounding the circumstances of her death. A GoFundMe established by her parents to cover funeral and travel expenses raised more than $60,000 as supporters rallied around the grieving family.

For his part, Joe McCann is speaking out again exclusively via TMZ:

“The heart is like a forest. One cannot see into it” — before saying … “Today’s official announcement from Tanzanian authorities that my soulmate Ashly Robinson died by suicide does not lessen the tragedy of her death.”

He continued:

Joe continues … “I miss Ashly every moment of every day and the pain of being without her will never go away. A sudden loss of this magnitude is not something I can simply get over.”

“My priorities all along were getting Ashly home and cooperating with the authorities to ensure that the truth would be revealed. I wish to express my deepest gratitude to the dedicated men and women of the Tanzania Police Force for their professional, sensitive, and thorough investigation.”

Despite this seemingly exonerating news, speculation is almost sure to prevail as the family, friends, and followers continue mourning the shocking loss.

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